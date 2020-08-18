For Becky Boyd, the U.S. Postal Service has been part of her life as long as she can remember.
Boyd’s father was a longtime employee of the Postal Service and Boyd followed in his footsteps, working there for 30 years before retiring two years ago.
So when Boyd heard about Tuesday’s rally in support of the Postal Service outside the State Street post office, she didn’t hesitate to lend her support.
Boyd was part of a group of about 25 people who held signs and voiced their support for the Postal Service – which has come under fire as President Donald Trump’s new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, has instituted cutbacks in the middle of the coronarvirus outbreak just as millions of Americans will be trying to vote by mail.
“My father started working there the year I was born,” Boyd said. “A lot of times the postal worker is the only person who sees certain people on that route – whether it be a widow or widower. In the past I have stopped and helped put out a fire in a yard that was headed to the house. We are the eyes and the ears for a lot of people.”
Tuesday’s rally was part of a nationwide show of support for the Postal Service, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi taking part at an event in San Francisco.
Teresa Christmas said she got the idea to organize the local event after hearing Pelosi’s call for all members of Congress to show their support for the Postal Service.
“We all know good people who are postal workers,” Christmas said. “They’ve been our heroes through our COVID era. They bring essential things. They are essential workers. They bring us our checks, our money, our medicine, our supplies if we run our own businesses. There are more things being mail-ordered during the COVID than ever before. It’s a huge threat and that is not anybody who really thinks that we shut down our post office.”
Among the speakers Tuesday were state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, and Bowling Green City Commission candidate Carlos Bailey.
“This is not a partisan issue,” Bailey said. “This is an issue to make your voice heard.”
Minter said recent news about the Postal Service has caused unnecessary panic among her constituents who have been communiticating to her their concerns about mail-in voting.
“I have spoken to a lot of senior citizens who are afraid to come out to the polls or even to go to the county clerk’s office,” Minter said. “They want to request their ballots to vote by mail so they can stay healthy at home. They want to make sure their vote will reach the county clerk in a timely fashion.
“The Constitution in Article 1, Section 8 gives Congress the authority to run the post office. That is where this power should lie. I think the people of Bowling Green want Congress to act to protect the mail.”
Minter said cutting funding to the Postal Service isn’t just about mail-in voting.
“There is so much on the line here, so I hope Congress acts in a swift fashion and restores people’s confidence in their Postal Service so they can vote, get their prescriptions and get letters from their grandchildren,” Minter said.
