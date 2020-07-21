In an effort to help find a treatment for the coronavirus, the American Red Cross is seeking blood donations from those who have fully recovered from it.
The Red Cross has partnered with the FDA to help develop a potential treatment for the virus using antibodies from plasma of recoverees.
“It’s about 1% (of people) who have the antibodies, so it’s an exciting part of the mission to help us beat this thing,” said Janice Prochaksa, local Red Cross account manager.
Prochaksa is in charge of coordinating blood drives in Bowling Green. “It’s a little bit stressful during this COVID thing because everyone is cancelling on me, and then I’ve got to find new (hosts),” she said. “(But) I’ve had some successes with our churches and businesses.”
The Holiday Inn University Plaza hosted a drive Friday.
Local resident Kit Tolbert stopped by to donate.
“I try and give blood every 54 days,” she said. “I just think it’s a pretty easy way to give back and help out. There seems to always be a need for blood.”
Prochaksa echoed that sentiment and said despite the pandemic, which has temporarily halted certain medical procedures, the need for blood is constant.
“We still need blood, people still have cancer,” she said.
While Tolbert said she did not have the coronavirus, all blood donations are also tested for antibodies.
“It’s part of the solution if you do test positive, and really, people (want) to know, ‘Did I have it and not even know it? I wasn’t feeling good for a couple of weeks,’ ” Prochaksa said.
Antibodies are formed when fighting an illness, so a positive test does not affirm “infection or immunity.” Instead, it shows “potential exposure” to COVID-19, according to the Red Cross website.
Before giving blood, donors are given a “mini-physical” which includes a temperature, blood pressure and pulse check to ensure the person is healthy enough to donate.
Prochaksa said the whole donation process takes about 30 minutes, and results are available online or through a “Blood Donor App” within seven to 10 days.
The next drive is scheduled for Wednesday at the Holiday Inn University Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To sign up to host a blood drive or to donate, go to redcrossblood.org.
