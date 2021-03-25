The American Red Cross southcentral Kentucky chapter has expanded its mission amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the only chapter in the region and one of the few in the country that is assisting with vaccinations.
Chapter Disaster Program Manager Jason Dotson said the organization has been helping at The Medical Center at Bowling Green’s vaccination clinic since the start of 2021.
“Our chapter was asked to support the COVID-19 clinic shortly after Christmas,” Dotson said. “We coordinated with our national headquarters for special authorization to support the clinic effort. Since the start in January, we’ve probably had a dozen volunteers involved in supporting the clinic at The Medical Center.”
Volunteers are helping in clerical roles to free up medical staff so they can administer vaccines.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Red Cross to change the way that we carry out our mission, but it hasn’t changed our humanitarian mission to help people in times of need,” Dotson said. “All of our volunteers are passionate about meeting community needs, and it’s a great feeling to know that we can support the community and community partners through this effort.”
Med Center Health Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said volunteers from the American Red Cross will continue to work with the clinic while it is open.
“They are so good at a number of different things here at the clinic,” Joyce said. “They are very good at organization and with handling logistics. They have helped us to figure out our workflow and who needs to be prioritized for the vaccine. They are also great advocates in the community for the vaccine.”
Joyce said some volunteers have had to step away at times to deal with other disasters, such as recent flooding in eastern Kentucky, but they come back to the clinic once they have answered those calls.
Volunteers from the Red Cross mainly assist the clinic with registering individuals for their appointments, filling out vaccination cards and scheduling.
“They really have been vital to the clinic,” Joyce said. “The Medical Center has always had a good working relationship with the American Red Cross. Without these volunteers we would not be able to do the high number of vaccinations we administer each day. They really have made a difference here.”
Laura Minnicks of Franklin, who works in disaster services with the Red Cross, has been assisting at the clinic since mid-January.
Minnicks does several different jobs at the clinic, but she said she mainly works to get individuals registered.
The experience has been a transformative one for her. She said she was at first very apprehensive about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. However, her first day at the clinic changed her mindset.
“On my very first day I registered an older man who was crying as he was so happy that he was getting the vaccine,” Minnicks said. “It humbled me. I got my vaccine the very next week.”
The pandemic has also taken a more direct toll on Minnicks. After she began volunteering at the clinic, Minnicks’ sister passed away due to COVID-19 complications Feb. 11.
Minnicks said more than 80 volunteers from a number of different groups are helping at the clinic.
“Just knowing that there are so many people getting the vaccines is great,” Minnicks said. “We have administered over 50,000 here at the clinic. I’m just happy to be a part of it. It touches my heart to be able to help our community and to see how grateful people are to get their vaccine.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.