Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman have awarded $500,000 in grants between the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools.
The awards are part of $15 million in grants given to 150 local family resource and youth services centers across the state from the second round of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund 2.
The grants will fund educational support services needed because of the impact of COVID-19 on schools, youth and families, with a focus on early childhood education and child care, as well as family crisis and mental health counseling.
Local family resource and youth services centers applied for a maximum allocation of $100,000 per proposal.
Kentucky Education & Workforce Development Cabinet Deputy Executive Director Rosalind Harvey said the Bowling Green school district has four proposals that will be funded for a total of $400,000 while Warren County Public Schools has one proposal funded for $100,000.
“These grants are going to have a significant impact on the services our FRYSCs can provide for our students and families,” Bowling Green schools Director of Pupil Personnel D.G. Sherrill said. “We will be able to offer some innovative programming that helps meet the needs of our students and provides extensions of the many services we already provide.
“Our FRYSC staff are rock stars,” Sherrill said. “Their passion for our students is so impressive, they are constantly looking for new ways to engage families and to enhance services. These grants are going to significantly impact the lives of our students.”
The grantee list shows youth service centers at Bowling Green High School and Bowling Green Junior High School as well as the family resource centers at Dishman McGinnis Elementary and McNeill/Potter Gray Elementary are included in BGISD’s proposals.
Meanwhile, family resource centers at North Warren, Oakland and Richardsville elementary schools are included in the proposal under WCPS.
“As an education-first administration, we are going to make sure that Kentucky educators, students and families have the support they need as we move out of the COVID-19 crisis,” Beshear said in a news release. “This funding will help parents return to work knowing their children are learning in a safe, caring place, and it will also help families bounce back from the mental and emotional tolls of the past year.”
The 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act was signed into law Dec. 27.
“Congratulations to the FRYSCs that have been selected for ... funding,” Coleman said. “As an educator and former school administrator, I have witnessed how much our FRYSCs mean to our schools and students. They stand in the gap for the most vulnerable students and connect schools to the home and community, so they are the best conduit for these grants.”
The grants will be managed by the Division of Family Resource and Youth Services Centers in the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
More than 850 FRYSCs provide services to Kentucky children, youth and families in about 1,200 schools.
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.