Addressing coronavirus concerns, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said at a news conference Thursday that the district will remain open – at least for now – even as it plans for the possibility of school closures at the request of Gov. Andy Beshear. That’s also the case for the Bowling Green Independent School District.
There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Bowling Green area. But at the conference, Clayton addressed a question about a North Warren Elementary School teacher who is currently self-quarantined.
“The North Warren (Elementary) teacher that self-quarantined, we could potentially have that in all of our schools at this time,” Clayton said. “I’m very confident that the virus is in our community. However, if we receive any definitive information that suggests that a possible exposure has occurred, we’re going to communicate that out.”
On its website, the school district said it has communicated with those in the “North Warren community about an employee who may have come in contact with someone who might have the virus. This has not been confirmed by a health official and the individual in question is showing no signs of infection. However, as with all potential incidents, the employee is in self-quarantine.”
Asked if the teacher in question has been tested for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, WCPS spokeswoman Morgan Watson referred comment to the Barren River District Health Department.
The department responded with the following statement, sent via email, that did not directly address the question:
“BRDHD follows an investigation process for all reportable diseases. During an investigation, we may ask someone to avoid attending public or group settings until we can confirm that person’s risk of exposure. Additional public health recommendations would then be made accordingly,” the statement said.
BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields was unable to attend Thursday’s news conference, held at the Warren County Board of Education at 303 Lovers Lane, because he was accompanying students to the KHSAA Girls' Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington. That event, as well as its boys' counterpart next week, was postponed shortly afterward due to coronavirus concerns.
During the news conference, Clayton at times spoke on behalf of both school districts. Both school systems are participating in a local Coronavirus Workgroup assembled this week and made up of representatives from the Barren River District Health Department, city and county governments, local health care providers and Western Kentucky University.
The group’s first meeting was Tuesday, Clayton said.
“We all agreed that moving forward that we would closely consult with each other daily … as we continue to navigate this particular situation,” Clayton said. “We want our school communities to understand that any decisions that we make are in close collaboration with the right people.”
Addressing whether schools will remain open, “the decision at this point is to move forward,” Clayton said.
In weighing whether to keep schools open, Clayton said the district does not want to “negatively impact” the community as a whole. That includes forcing local health care workers to stay home and take care of their children when they might be needed at work.
That said, Clayton said his district is planning for the worst-case scenario, which could include extended school closures.
Asked about the school district’s ability to continue instruction during a closure, Clayton said the district plans to apply for a waiver to participate in the state’s Non-Traditional Instruction days program.
Normally, school districts must apply 120 days before the beginning of the school year to participate in Kentucky’s NTI program. Through the program, districts create plans to deliver instruction to students, possibly through online assignments or worksheets sent home, with the ultimate goal of continuing instruction.
The Kentucky Department of Education is now taking applications for a waiver that will expand access to the NTI program midway through the school year. The move was in response to coronavirus concerns.
The commissioner of education may waive up to 10 NTI days to count toward student attendance days in school districts’ calendars, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Leslie McCoy, a spokesperson for the Bowling Green Independent School District, told the Daily News that the school district also plans to seek a waiver in coming days.
One big reason the district feels compelled to stay open, Clayton said, is because of students in food-insecure households. Many of the district's students receive free or reduced price meals and depend on school breakfast and lunch.
“Our school districts, both of them, provide tremendous wrap-around services for our students,” he told reporters. “Our plan at time is to continue to provide meals throughout any particular closure.”
Clayton said he feels confident both the city and county school systems can pull that off, given their robust summer feeding programs that run each year.
“What we would need to look at is how do we implement that and still meet the spirit of trying to mitigate any spread of the coronavirus,” Clayton said.
