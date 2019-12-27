Last summer, a full week before the start of the Bowling Green Independent School District’s summer food service program, children were already lining up hoping to get free, nutritious meals from district employees they saw installing signs to advertise the program.
For Dalla Emerson, the BGISD’s director of food service operations, it was a reminder of the enormous need the district has tried to meet.
“We see a lot of students in our district that only eat with us,” Emerson said.
With a large amount of low-income families, and parents sometimes working multiple jobs just to make ends meet, it’s not unheard of for a child to have just a bag of chips for dinner, she said.
For Gina Howard, the food services and nutrition director at Warren County Public Schools, it’s not much different.
“I think there would be some students who would not have a nutritious meal during the summer if we were not providing that for them,” she said.
A new report from Feeding Kentucky, which examines the success of meals served through the federally funded and state-administered Summer Food Service Program, bears that out.
When school let out for summer this year, many children who qualify for free and reduced-price meals at their schools lost access to breakfast and lunches they count on, the report said, calling summertime “the most vulnerable time for hungry kids.”
In Kentucky, more than 185,000 children face hunger and half of all 120 counties in the state have a child food insecurity rate higher than 20 percent, the report said.
Research has revealed that food insecurity – which translates to a lack of consistent access to nutritious meals – puts children at a greater risk for poor health, nutrition deficits and obesity, along with developmental delays and even poor academic achievement, the report said.
Food insecurity makes children more likely to develop chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and food-insecure kids are 31 percent more likely to be hospitalized and experience greater academic “summer slide,” during which they lose gains made during the school year, the report said.
Given all that, only a fraction of students who receive income-based meal assistance during the school year accessed a summer feeding program in 2018. The report puts it at only 19 percent. However, schools do have a role to play in closing that gap and strides are being made.
Emerson and Howard said they saw an increase in the success of their summer food service programs, with both using a mix of stationary meal sites and mobile meal routes.
Measured in meals, Emerson said the Bowling Green school district served 74,000 during the summer of 2018, including breakfasts, lunches and snacks. This past summer, that figure jumped to about 92,000 meals served, she said.
At some locations, such as at an apartment complex or the International Center of Kentucky, the district could serve meals to more than 100 children. At other food service sites, it could be anywhere from 10 to 40 kids, she said.
“It doesn’t matter what district they belong to. If they’re 18 or younger, they eat,” Emerson said.
Howard also said her district also saw an uptick in participation this year compared to last, serving about 30,000 students meals between June and July.
“I think the word is out and kids are accustomed to coming,” she said.
It’s a trend that’s reflected at the state level as well. The report found that the number of meals served to Kentucky children increased again in 2019, jumping to more than 3.2 million, a 10 percent increase compared to 2018, a news release said. It marked the fifth year in a row that the Summer Food Service Program saw an increase in meals served.
