Bowling Green and Warren County have been growing at a rapid pace. While this opens up more jobs and brings in more cash, growth can also bring some statistical headaches.
Warren County Public Schools and Bowling Green Independent Schools, unlike many districts in the commonwealth, both saw higher enrollment following the COVID-19 pandemic.
But because the pandemic prevented the regular tracking of aggregate average daily attendance, which the Kentucky Department of Education's Support Education Excellence in Kentucky (SEEK) program uses to allocate additional funding, the pair of districts are feeling the squeeze.
“One of the issues districts around the state are facing when we talk about increased enrollment is that our funding did not increase with our enrollment,” Gary Fields, BGISD’s superintendent, said Monday.
Chris McIntyre, chief financial officer for WCPS, said schools had the option at the beginning of the pandemic to lock down their attendance numbers to either 2018-19 or 2019-20 figures for SEEK calculations.
Since then, McIntyre said the district's average daily attendance has gone up from 15,346 to 15,950 students, an increase of 604 – or as Mcintyre put it, adding roughly another elementary school.
"Obviously, we've enrolled a lot more than that. We've probably enrolled 650 kids to get that 604," McIntyre said.
Fields said that since districts are allotted a base guarantee of $4,100 per student through SEEK calculations, there is an estimated $9 million in allocated funds waiting to be freed up for the 26 school districts across Kentucky that have been growing rather than shrinking.
He said if the district was funded at the appropriate level consistent with enrollment, it would be receiving about $360,000 more from the state. BGISD has already added more than $360,000 in staff this year, highlighting the use for additional funds.
“We’re working with the legislature to try and convince them to release that money,” Fields said.
He said he understands why older data is still being used, as going by current numbers would force districts to cut staff.
“I understand they did it one more year, this past year, because all these districts were saying ‘please don’t do it to us’,” Fields said. “They’re going to have to cut a lot of teachers, cut a lot of staff because their enrollment has dropped.”
Districts like WCPS and BGISD are dealing with the opposite problem – having to hire more staff to keep up with rising numbers of students.
“Unfortunately for our districts, we have the expense because we’re having to hire more teachers,” Fields said.
According to calculations shared by Fields, WCPS could gain close to $3 million in funds going by fall 2022 attendance figures. Russellville Independent Schools would take home an additional $363,000 and Glasgow Independent Schools would bring in another $300,000.
"We want to be as competitive as we can be in workforce to attract, hire and retain great teachers, bus drivers, aides, you name it," McIntyre said, sharing where the funds would be put to use.
There is currently no legislation in Frankfort written to free up the funding, but Fields said he is hopeful where things are going.
“We feel like we’re getting some movement, hopefully in the next month … we’re working with the Department of Education to get some language of what a bill would sound like,” he said.
McIntyre said the situation is an "ongoing conversation."
"It's a dialogue, we feel fortunate they've been open to have that dialogue with us," he said.