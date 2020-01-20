The Bowling Green Independent School District has been laying the groundwork for its elementary and middle school students to begin taking state assessments online this year, just as other school districts across Kentucky make the transition.
“I think our kids are ready for it. I think our schools are ready for it, and I think it will be an easy transition this spring,” said William King, BGISD’s director of technology.
Starting Feb. 23 and ending March 6, the state will give field tests aimed at assessing newly adopted academic standards, according to Kentucky Teacher, a publication of the Kentucky Department of Education.
While high schools began giving the state K-PREP assessments online last school year, it will be elementary and middle schools’ turn this spring.
The state Department of Education said third through eighth graders will be tested in reading and math, while the fifth, eighth and 11th grades will be assessed in on-demand writing and language arts.
Field test items will be included when the assessments go live in spring 2021.
While test scheduling is somewhat flexible, schools are still confronting the challenge of pivoting to online assessments.
“You’ve got to make sure you have enough devices for kids,” King said.
The district’s high school is well-equipped to take the leap, King said. Following an initiative spanning several years, Bowling Green High School is now “1-1” – meaning that each student has been provided with a Chromebook for his or her coursework.
That initiative has also extended down into the district’s middle school and elementary schools. Every one of the district’s five elementary schools now has at least one entire grade outfitted with Chromebooks, King said, adding that should be sufficient with the flexibility schools are given to schedule assessments.
Field testing will be conducted through the online TestNav application, King said. The secure tool precludes cheating via internet access, he said.
One new component with the field tests this year is the Quality of School Climate and Safety survey for students.
As a new measure of school success, the survey will take about 20 minutes to complete, and it will be included in 2019-20 accountability results, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.