Standing outside Bristow Elementary School on Monday, staff members wore smiles as they handed bagged lunches to parents driving by to pick up meals for students – now stranded at home for weeks due to the coronavirus outbreak closing schools across Kentucky.
Among them was Chelsea Vincent, the school’s family resource center coordinator, who probably knows better than anyone how much students depend upon the support services offered by schools.
“We’re a high-need area over on this side of the county,” Vincent said, referring to the rural Warren East High School feeder system.
There are few places to buy groceries in the area, and local stores in general have struggled to keep shelves stocked during the outbreak. But Vincent knows how much Bristow students rely on school breakfast and lunch on a given day. All of the school’s students get meal assistance due to household income eligibility.
“Sometimes, this is the only two meals that they’re going to get any time,” Vincent said.
At Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School, Tracy Cofer stopped in with her granddaughter, a Bowling Green High School student, to pick up a takeaway lunch in the school’s cafeteria.
Cofer is mostly sticking to her old routines, with the exception of shaking hands and shopping (she’s stocked up on several weeks’ worth of groceries). Still, she’s uncertain how long she’ll have to live like this.
“I’m just being prayerful. God is bigger than what’s going on,” she said, hopeful that he’s watching over the world and that “at the end of the day everything’s going to be all right.”
Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Warren County Public Schools will suspend in-class instruction through the end of its regularly scheduled spring break April 10. Bowling Green Independent Schools will also remain closed until April 6, with its spring break slated March 30 to April 3.
At specific sites – or even through deliveries by school buses and vans – local schools will continue providing students breakfast and lunch. A list of both school systems’ mealtimes and feeding locations is available at bgdailynews.com.
During the closures, both school systems are pivoting to non-traditional instructional days, which allow for uninterrupted instruction at home through either online or pencil and paper assignments, district officials said.
Bowling Green Independent Schools
Currently, the district is implementing a non-traditional instructional plan for 10 school days.
Schools and teachers began contacting students and families Monday to share details about how to complete assignments. Additionally, a parent’s guide to Google Classroom is available on the district’s website on the school closing information page.
“Today our teachers are spending their day designing quality lessons,” said Elisa Beth Brown, director of instructional programs for BGISD. “Those lessons will be copied in paper-pencil format or available online at a district website. We will be sharing the district’s website and instructions about how to complete online learning no later than Wednesday morning, but possibly sooner.”
Schools that participate in the state’s non-traditional instruction program must include assignments that are appropriate for their special education and English learner students, and Brown said teachers are working toward that.
Special education teachers and those working with English learners will modify lessons and reach out to families to make sure students get quality instruction on NTI days, Brown said.
“We’ll also be offering Gifted and Talented lessons for students who need those extensions as well.”
District employers are committed to ensuring students continue to get the support services they need, Brown said. That includes providing school supplies at meal sites.
“Our family resource centers and our teachers are really thinking through what school supplies students need and those are going to be made available when they pick up pencil and paper assignments,” at the meal sites, she said.
Warren County Public Schools
WCPS will use 13 non-traditional instruction days, meaning those days will not need to be made up at the end of the school year.
The district says teachers will be available to students throughout the school day for support, either through the file-sharing service Google Classroom, email or other means. A video explaining the district’s NTI plan is available online at bit.ly/2QoOJdB.
“We have multiple instructional delivery models throughout the district,” said Sarah Johnson, the district’s director of elementary education.
Lessons delivered through online or through pencil and paper format align with state standards.
“These assignments are a continuation of learning,” said Laura Hudson, WCPS’ director of instruction for secondary schools.
Like BGISD, assignments will be tailored to students’ needs, whether they’re English learner students or have specific needs as special education students.
