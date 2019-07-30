As local schools prepare to open their doors to students next week, they’re also working to comply with a new state law requiring the national motto “In God We Trust” be displayed in a prominent place before classes begin.
“We will abide by all requirements,” Jason Kupchella, chief operating officer for Warren County Public Schools, told the Daily News on Tuesday.
According to Kupchella, the district has just received signs it ordered from Bluegrass Signs to comply with the state law, which was sponsored by Republican Rep. Brandon Reed of Hodgenville. Reed has said the motto is ever-present in society and is displayed in the state legislature, according to The Associated Press.
Kupchella said the district ordered 33 signs in total, printed at $12 apiece, that it will display at its school and administrative office buildings. Principals are to receive the signs for their schools during an administrative meeting Thursday, Kupchella said.
Likewise, the Bowling Green Independent School District is also working to comply with the law before starting its school year Aug. 8.
Fields said he anticipates his district will receive the signs by early next week after which it plans to hang the signs at school entrances.
“We’ll have those ready by the start of school,” Fields said
According to House Bill 46, which was introduced early this year and signed into law by Gov. Matt Bevin in March, local school boards shall require elementary and secondary schools to display the motto “in a prominent location in the school.”
The display can take the form of, but isn’t limited to, a mounted plaque or student artwork, for example. The “prominent location,” as defined by the legislation, refers to a school entryway, cafeteria or common area “where students are likely to see the national motto.”
Reps. Steve Sheldon, R-Bowling Green; Michael Meredith, R-Oakland; and Wilson Stone, D-Scottsville, voted in favor of the measure. Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, opposed it. Sen. Mike Wilson, R-Bowling Green, also voted in favor of the legislation.
Asked for their thoughts on the potential legal jeopardy the legislation puts school districts into, both Kupchella and Fields said their districts will comply with the new state law.
Kentucky isn’t the only state to have passed such a law. At least a half-dozen states passed “In God We Trust” bills last year, and 10 more have introduced or passed the legislation so far in 2019, according to The Washington Post.
Critics have argued the measures violate the First Amendment.
“Our position is that it’s a terrible violation of freedom of conscience to inflict a godly message on a captive audience of school children,” Freedom From Religion Foundation co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor told the AP.
The American Civil Liberties Union has opposed the bill, saying the motto "has the appearance of endorsing religion,” according to the AP.
Amber Duke, communications director for the ACLU of Kentucky, responded to an email from the Daily News seeking comment about any possible legal action from the organization.
“Our concerns remain the same and we are monitoring implementation. We are asking anyone with specific concerns about how the law is being implemented at their school to contact us,” Duke wrote.
Duke also referred to a letter the ACLU sent to lawmakers before the bill’s passage asking them to vote against it.
The organization contended the requirement could lead to students who are religiously unaffiliated or who believe in non-Christian faiths to be singled out, bullied and excluded.
“Nearly one-quarter of all Kentuckians identify as ‘unaffiliated (religious ‘nones’)’ in their religious beliefs,” the letter reads. “Others believe in religions outside the Judeo-Christian faith traditions. These Kentuckians should feel just as welcome in their public schools as those whose identities rest in a monotheistic religious tradition. A prominent display of ‘In God We Trust’ send a thinly veiled message that only students who believe in God are welcome.”
