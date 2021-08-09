Bethany Roberts was uneasy about sending her children back to Warren County Public Schools, torn between the urgency to get them back in the classroom and concerns about their health – especially that of her 9-year-old, who’s too young to get the vaccine.
Now, just four days into the school year, her high school-age son – who is vaccinated – is quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.
Roberts said her son’s school ultimately allowed him to make that choice, one he made to play it safe and protect his classmates at Greenwood High School – vaccinated or not.
That said, it placed Roberts and her family into a difficult situation, she said.
“Do I just keep pulling him out?” each time he’s exposed to protect unvaccinated students from a potential breakthrough case, Roberts wondered.
On the other hand, it doesn’t seem fair to Roberts to keep her children home because others refuse to get the vaccine or wear a mask.
“What can we do?” she asked.
Less than a week into the start of a new school year – which both local school systems opted to begin without universal mask mandates against the advice of public health experts – reports of student quarantines are climbing.
As of Monday afternoon, WCPS reported at least 94 active cases among students and at least 15 among staff. The school district reopened its schools Wednesday.
Sitting at 14 active cases among its students, Greenwood had the highest count of any school in the district, according to its data dashboard. Bristow Elementary School was just behind with 10 active student cases.
WCPS spokeswoman Lauren Hanson said the district plans to update its COVID-19 data dashboard daily.
On Monday afternoon, the Bowling Green Independent School District reported at least 18 active cases among students and three among staff.
In addition, BGISD disclosed the number of quarantines due to COVID-19 exposure, with that number totaling 57 between either school contacts or household contacts, according to its data dashboard.
A recent report from WFPL in Louisville said nearly two-thirds of Kentucky school districts aren’t requiring masks for the new school year. As many as 109 of Kentucky’s 171 school districts told WFPL in a survey that they will not mandate masks for the 2021-22 school year.
By comparison, 26 school districts are requiring universal masking in any indoor setting, while eight are requiring them in certain circumstances.
WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton told WFPL that he’s hesitant to put a mandate in effect without a state or federal requirement, pointing to the “polarizing” issue masks have become and the “negative psychological impacts of wearing a face covering.”
To Roberts, it seems like leaders at the state and local level are passing the buck to each other.
Gov. Andy Beshear has placed the decision on masking into the hands of local school board members, while school districts won’t implement universal masking without being required to by the state.
“Nobody’s wanting to make a decision,” she said.
