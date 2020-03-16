Facing down Kentucky’s coronavirus outbreak, which has closed schools across the state, local school systems said they are committed to continuing meal services even as their students continue learning at home.
At specific sites – or even through deliveries by school buses and vans – local schools will continue providing students breakfast and lunch.
Many local K-12 students in low-income households depend on public schools for nutritious meals. A state waiver sought by the Kentucky Department of Education and recently approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture will allow local schools to be federally reimbursed for their efforts.
A list of school systems and their food service plans is available below.
Warren County
Public Schools
WCPS announced Thursday plans to close from Monday through the end of its regularly scheduled spring break April 10.
The district will continue to offer breakfast and lunch between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at several schools.
Those schools include Alvaton Elementary, Briarwood Elementary, Bristow Elementary, Jennings Creek Elementary, Lost River Elementary, Henry F. Moss Middle School, Natcher Elementary, North Warren Elementary, Oakland Elementary, Richardsville Elementary, Rockfield Elementary, Warren Central High School, Warren East High School, Warren East Middle School and Warren Elementary.
In addition to these sites, WCPS will offer meals at almost 80 additional locations through school bus and van deliveries. A full list is of locations is available at bit.ly/2waB0jA.
Bowling Green Schools
The Bowling Green Independent School District will remain closed until April 6. Its regularly scheduled spring break is between March 30 and April 3.
The district will continue to offer students breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday until March 27. BGISD buses will deliver meals through the district, following elementary school bus routes.
Breakfast will be delivered between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch between 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meals will also be available for pickup at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary, Dishman-McGinnis Elementary, T.C. Cherry Elementary and the Bowling Green Learning Center on Old Morgantown Road. Breakfast at these locations will be served between 8 and 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Meals are available for all children age 18 or younger, but the children themselves must be present to receive a meal. Meals for adults are available for $3.
More information is available online at the district’s website at bit.ly/2Qeoerl.
St. Joseph Catholic School
St. Joseph School at 416 Church Ave. will provide free lunches between noon and 1 p.m. between Monday and March 27.
Tina Kasey, a spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Owensboro, wrote in an email that the meals are available to any school-age children who show up.
– This list will be updated as more information becomes available.
