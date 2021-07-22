After serving tens of thousands of meals to local students and their families, Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District are winding down their summer food assistance programs.
Despite the challenges the coronavirus pandemic has imposed upon WCPS’ Nutrition and Dining Services department for two summers now, director Kelly Holt said his team has come up with “ingenious ways” to distribute food throughout the community.
On Tuesday, he told the Daily News the district’s summer meals program had distributed some 90,000 meals this summer and that it could reach 100,000 meals served by Thursday, when the program was slated to end.
“We’ve had a very successful summer program,” Holt said, adding that WCPS has been able to expand meal service to each of the school district’s high school feeder systems.
Holt praised the dedication of WCPS Nutrition and Dining Services staff who work through the summer to make sure students are well-fed.
“They really want to see our students. They really want to make a difference,” Holt said.
Across Kentucky, more than 2,000 meal sites provide breakfasts, lunches, snacks and suppers when school is not in session, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
At the Bowling Green Independent School District, its summer meals program is set to wrap-up officially on July 30.
Between the final week of May and the month of June, the district had served 112,000 meals, said BGISD Director of Food Service Operations Dalla Emerson.
Emerson said the district has averaged a total of 600 meal kits per week, each kit packed with seven days worth of breakfasts and lunches. The district also offered meals through camps and walk-up sites.
“It’s just been an amazing community event,” said Emerson, thanking the countless volunteers who’ve aided school district staff in making the program possible year after year.