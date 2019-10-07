For years, school districts across Kentucky have been picking up the tab for their local kindergarten programs, with the state only chipping in enough to offer half-day kindergarten.
That will change if the Kentucky Board of Education gets its budget wish during next year’s legislative session.
During the board’s meetings last week, it discussed and approved a funding request to the Kentucky General Assembly, which will convene in January to consider a two-year state budget.
The request includes funding for full-day kindergarten across the state, according to the state Department of Education. If that request wins lawmakers’ and the governor’s approval, it would put millions of dollars back into Warren County Public Schools’ budget.
“WCPS is committed to early intervention, and fully funding kindergarten is critical to our efforts of leveling the playing field for our most vulnerable students,” WCPS Superintendent Rob Clayton said in a statement to the Daily News.
“Fully funding all-day kindergarten would bring an additional two-plus million dollars in SEEK funding to WCPS. This would enable us to increase services for our students through the redirection of existing funds currently used to offset the full cost of our kindergarten and preschool programming. Regardless, we will continue to examine opportunities for maximizing the existing funding in early childhood education services,” Clayton’s statement said.
The move would also free up more than a half-million dollars in the Bowling Green Independent School District’s budget.
“A change in the state budget that results in 100 percent funding for full-day kindergarten will increase our district allocation by over $600,000,” BGISD Superintendent Gary Fields told the Daily News in a text message.
“That is a big budget number when multiplied statewide,” Fields wrote. “So I hope the General Assembly can come up with a plan that allows that to happen without making cuts in other areas of our budget.”
The Kentucky Board of Education outlined other priorities in its budget request, including more funding for career and technical education programs and funding for training and induction of new school district superintendents.
It’s also asking for funding to support efforts to introduce and retain new teachers, which translates to about $600 per new teacher to assist in their orientation and mentoring. National Board Certified Teachers would also see an extra $800 added to their salaries.
The board’s budget request also seeks money for School Improvement Funds, which was zeroed out in the state’s previous two-year budget. Those funds are used to support schools labeled as needing Comprehensive Support and Improvement, meaning those schools that perform in the bottom 5 percent of all schools statewide.
“We’re not asking for anything we don’t consider important,” Gary Houchens, a member of the state’s board of education, told the Daily News.
Requesting funding for full-day kindergarten statewide is a reflection of the board’s belief in early childhood education, Houchens said. Doing so would help boost the achievement of all students in Kentucky.
“I think it would be a tremendous investment in our long-term goals if we could actually make that happen,” he said.
