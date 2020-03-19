Local agencies such as HOTEL INC and the Salvation Army of Bowling Green are asking for assistance as they continue to serve those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are an essential service to many of our neighbors who are more vulnerable now than they were before,” said Rhondell Miller, executive director of HOTEL INC. “This includes people with chronic health conditions, seniors and people experiencing homelessness.”
Miller said financial support at this time is crucial and that HOTEL INC will continue as a food pantry partner with Meijer. It also plans to order shelf food directly from the corporate office.
“This allows us to not be purchasing food from the shelves that everyone in the community needs to have access to,” Miller said. “We will also have a greater need for funding fresh foods, supplies and maintaining our operational cost as they continue to adjust.”
Miller said this time of year is when nonprofits normally write grant applications, and that HOTEL INC is anticipating future changes as grantors might be forced to change distribution cycles and funding amounts.
“The impact has been within the entire organization – from less volunteers to postponing classes, events and some services not available,” Miller said. “For services such as the food pantry, transitional housing, housing navigation and street medicine, they all look different now than they did two weeks ago, even two days ago.”
Miller said the organization anticipates a higher need in the days and weeks to come that was not originally planned for in its 2020 budget. To help counter this, it has placed additional orders with Meijer, and its curbside delivery times have been extended from two weeks to three as of Wednesday.
To make appointments with HOTEL INC or for more information on donations, call 270-782-1263 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/hotelinc. Financial donations can be made by visiting hotelincbg.networkforgood.com.
The Salvation Army of Bowling Green continues to serve those in need as well.
“The need for our services will only continue to grow as we go further into this crisis,” according to a news release from the organization. “We must rise to meet these new challenges. … We need our community’s support now more than ever.”
Salvation Army of Bowling Green Capt. Michael Cox said the best way to support the effort is financially.
“A monetary gift … will allow us to maintain day-to-day operations, sanitize our facilities, serve well over 100 meals a day to our community, provide a warm place for families to stay and resources to get on their feet,” according to the news release.
“As much as we would all like to be sheltered in and have a place to go to, unfortunately these individuals don’t have a place to go,” Cox said. “This is it for them for the time being. In order to continue to service the individuals here we need others to come alongside us and help make this possible.”
Other items needed are sanitation supplies including hand sanitizer, rubber gloves, antibacterial soap, Clorox, travel-size hygiene items and disinfectant wipes and spray.
Food items the Salvation Army needs includes meats – both fresh and packaged – milk and any dry goods.
– For more information about volunteering or donating, call 270-843-3485.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.