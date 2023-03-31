Bowling Green will have some representation in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Ian Gibson, 13, a seventh-grader from Bowling Green Junior High School, was a top finisher in the regional event in Hopkinsville earlier this March.
He said the word “permafrost” was what punched his ticket to the nationally televised event, which will take place in National Harbor, Maryland, in late May.
He said he’s not too nervous about going to the national competition, and will most likely prepare by having his parents fire different words at him to spell.
“I’m definitely not ready, I looked at the ‘wrong word’ list for regionals and some of those were really annoying,” Gibson said. “The opening words were things I would probably have difficulty spelling.”
He said the tournament invitation came at a funny time as his family was planning to visit Taiwan, where his mother is from, right after he competes.
Gibson's favorite school subject is actually math, not reading. His parents teach physics, so “I (know) a lot of math stuff," he said.
Gibson is currently tackling algebra at BGJHS.
He took part in his first spelling bee in fourth grade, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, “there hasn’t really been much to spell.” That was until he competed in a local school event.
“I heard about the competition and was a little hesitant, but they talked me into doing it,” Gibson said. “And so I won.”
Gibson said he’s had a lot of folks from his school come up and congratulate him on his spot in the national tournament.
He said that winning the event would mean a lot to him, and it would probably feel “very surreal. I have not thought much about it, seriously.”
This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee champion will receive a $50,000 cash prize. Gibson said he hasn’t thought too much about how he would spend that money, and he knows winning comes with a lot of attention.
“There would be a lot of publicity and stuff, and I’m very introverted,” Gibson said. “So that would be kind of difficult.”
When he’s not spelling, Gibson enjoys playing soccer, trumpet and the Pokémon video games on his Nintendo Switch.