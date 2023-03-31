Ian Gibson BGJHS
Bowling Green Junior High School seventh-grader Ian Gibson, 13, has advanced to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The tournament will run from May 30 to June 1 in National Harbor, Maryland.

 Jake Moore/jake.moore@bgdailynews.com

Bowling Green will have some representation in this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee.

