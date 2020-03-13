Southcentral Kentucky residents have taken to grocery stores in recent days, cleaning out supplies of hand sanitizer, hand soap and paper goods such as toilet paper and facial tissues amid the coronavirus outbreak and Gov. Andy Beshear’s request that school districts close for at least two weeks – a recommendation heeded by nearly all districts in the state.
Shoppers in Bowling Green on Friday morning found empty pallets stacked on top of one another and empty shelves, leaving them struggling to find items and forcing some to go without certain supplies.
“Most of everything we were looking for is gone,” said Tabatha Meadows, who said she had been to multiple grocery stores Friday morning. “Toilet paper, meats, it’s pretty cleaned out.”
“We need to be stocked up on canned goods, too,” said Maverick Carver, who was shopping with Meadows.
Both Meadows and Carver said the depletion of supplies is a new experience.
“I haven’t ever seen anything gone like this before,” Meadows said.
“It is a scary thought,” Carver said.
Redea Simmons had been shopping since 7 a.m. Friday, visiting multiple stores to stock up on essentials such as water.
“There’s nothing left ... ,” she said. “I can’t find anything. If you don’t come early, you can’t find anything, but that didn’t even help this time.”
Simmons said she hated to be labeled a hoarder as she stocked her shopping cart full of gallon jugs of water.
“I don’t drink the water that comes out of my tap. … I was completely out of water,” she said. “I live in the country. … It’s crazy. Everybody says don’t be a hoarder, and I’m not, but I’d like to have toilet paper.”
Simmons, along with many others, was in search of hand sanitizer.
“There is none,” she said. “You can make your own, but you can’t find the stuff to make it. It’s crazy what you can’t find.”
Simmons said she was able to obtain a face mask from the hospital.
“You can’t find the masks, so I went by the hospital and they gave me a mask there,” she said. “They only gave me one.”
The need for hand sanitizer still is a major concern for Simmons.
“I wish to God I could find some hand sanitizer for my grandbabies,” she said. “I have four, and when I pick them up from the bus, before they get in my car, I make them sanitize their hands.”
Simmons said the coronavirus pandemic worries her.
“I sanitized before I came in here, and I will when I leave," she said. "It is simple, but it is scary.”
Larry and Sharon Burden said they were not panicking and that they were able to find everything they were looking for on their shopping trip.
“The swine flu and the bird flu, we went through all of that,” said Larry Burden. “I think the news media is making people scared.”
“I think whatever is going to be is what it will be,” Sharon Burden said.
“It amazes me to watch the people do this with the water and the toilet paper,” Larry Burden said.
Tammy Harper, a store manager for Price Less IGA on Russellville Road in Bowling Green, said the store was filled with shoppers over the past two days.
“We don’t have hand sanitizer anymore,” she said. “We do still have some toilet paper.”
Harper said more shipments were scheduled to arrive Saturday, but hand sanitizer came from a special vendor and would not be available for another week or so.
“I would say it is equivalent to a snow scare as far as sales, but just different items are being bought,” she said.
