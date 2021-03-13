A school choice measure that would allow the creation of so-called education opportunity accounts and make it easier for Kentucky students to attend out-of-district schools has the ardent support of Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields.
Under House Bill 563, school districts would need to create policies that would allow students to attend schools outside of the district where they live. Under the bill, nonresident students would also count toward a district’s average daily attendance, which determines school funding in Kentucky.
After a successful vote out of the House on Thursday, HB 563 now goes to the Senate.
During a House committee hearing earlier Thursday, Fields spoke in support of the bill, making the case for what he called “public school choice” and allowing per-pupil funding to follow the student.
“I believe that allowing (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding to follow students to a district of enrollment, instead of being determined by the district of residence, creates more opportunities for innovation in our school district and believe it will do the same across the commonwealth,” Fields said, reading from a statement. “Competition pushes schools to find their strengths, do better and to be better for all students.”
Asked for comment, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton issued a lengthy statement Friday opposing the bill.
“As a public school educator, I remain fundamentally opposed to tax credits, vouchers, scholarships, opportunity accounts and any other financing structure that further depletes state funding for public schools. Funding for our current system is woefully inadequate for our most vulnerable students, and this bad policy will only exacerbate the systemic issue we continue to face year after year.”
In his statement, Clayton wrote that HB 563 “represents a far-reaching, substantive change in school funding and public education policy in Kentucky” and that several questions superintendents across the state have raised about the measure remain unanswered. Clayton’s full statement can be read with this article online at bgdailynews.com.
The legislation also provides for the creation of education opportunity accounts backed by donors who get a tax credit for their donation. The accounts could be used for tuition, online learning, tutoring, textbooks or other services. Third-party groups would manage the accounts, which would be for students from low- to middle-income households who attend public schools.
If the measure becomes law, any student taking advantage of it to transfer to a new district would be ineligible to play sports for a year, according to The Associated Press. The measure wouldn’t take effect until mid-2022.
Eligibility for a family wanting to tap into an education opportunity account to help pay for school expenses would be capped at 175% of the reduced-price lunch threshold. That’s roughly $84,800 for a family of four, the Courier-Journal reported.
The amended bill now allows education opportunity accounts to be used for tuition and fees to private, P-12 schools – provided eligible students reside in a Kentucky county with a population greater than 150,000. In other words, Jefferson, Fayette and Kenton counties.
During the House hearing earlier Thursday, before the amended bill’s passage, Rep. Steve Riley, R-Glasgow, asked Fields whether he would support the bill if private schools were included.
Though he’s historically opposed tax credits for private schools, Fields told Riley that: “We feel like public school choice is such an important legislative piece that the education opportunity accounts are a part of this, and if that’s a part of this bill, then I can support (HB) 563.”
The measure has divided many educators.
The Kentucky Department of Education opposes HB 563. Chuck Truesdell, KDE’s director of government relations, said the measure poses an “existential threat” to some districts that could suffer enrollment losses, according to the Associated Press.
Ballard County Schools Superintendent Casey Allen said the measure would “lead to concentrations of high-need, vulnerable students” in some districts and schools, amplifying “the issue of haves vs. have-nots in our state,” he said.
“Both parts of this legislation have the potential to pull funding from small, rural school districts, leaving them to do harder work with less money,” Allen said. “This will increase inequities, not increase opportunities.”
– The Associated Press contributed to this report.
