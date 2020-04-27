On Tuesday, the parking lot at South Warren High School will transform into one big waiting room, with the high school’s campus opening as one of 11 locations for COVID-19 testing across Kentucky this week.
Thanks to a state partnership with Kroger, COVID-19 testing will be made available to anyone who wants one free of charge.
Plans initially called for drive-through testing to be available at the high school between Tuesday and Thursday, with Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon anticipating the capacity to test more than 300 people each day. But after testing availability quickly booked up for that three-day window, Gov. Andy Beshear on Saturday said tests will be available on Friday and next week as well.
Beshear said Sunday that the additional testing days are being offered to help with a surge of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Bowling Green region.
The state has been directing people to register for testing appointments online at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing or by calling 888-852-2567.
The South Warren facility will be open this week Tuesday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Beshear said Sunday that people will be able to begin registering Wednesday for the additional test days that will be offered next week.
“I think it’ll be helpful for the community,” Buchanon said Friday. “It will enable us to identify those people who are positive and to track their contacts a little bit better.”
Those being tested won’t need to leave their cars. The tests are self-administered nasal swabs that will be conducted at tents set up throughout the high school’s parking lot. The Kentucky National Guard and police officers will guide people through the process, Buchanon said.
“It should be very easy for everyone,” Buchanon said, adding that testing lanes will be marked with traffic cones. “I’m expecting it to go smoothly.”
Buchanon added that expanded testing should also help with eventually reopening certain elements of the local economy while still complying with public health guidelines aimed at deterring the virus’ spread.
“The public is eager to get back to work. Businesses are dying and individuals are concerned about their futures and how they pay their bills,” he said. “We’re trying to reopen as cautiously (and) as deliberately as possible.”
– Daily News courts reporter Justin Story contributed to this story.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.