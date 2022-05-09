Recovering from a natural disaster is not just about rebuilding a home or business.
It is also about rebuilding mental health, and victims of the devastating December tornadoes who are finding it difficult to cope can still find the help they need.
Project Recovery, a state-funded community outreach program that addresses the mental health needs of those impacted by the tornadoes, will sponsor a local tornado support group for anyone who is having a difficult time recovering.
Tyler Heckman, project manager for Project Recovery in Bowling Green, said, “We try to get to people one-on-one to see what we can do to help them. We also thought it would help to get a support group together.”
The support group will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. May 10, 17 and 24 in the meeting room of the Warren County Public Library at 1225 State St.
Recovering from trauma can take time, and Heckman said there is a definite need for the support group, even though it’s been several months since the tornado.
“There are still many people dealing with the effects,” he said. “Especially with severe weather season approaching, there are people experiencing a lot of edginess and anxiety that they weren’t dealing with before the tornadoes.”
Common long-term reactions to a natural disaster include insomnia, sleep disturbances, nightmares, weather-related anxiety, depression, being socially withdrawn, difficulty or inability to make decisions, unpredictable emotions and persistent thoughts or images related to the disaster.
Many people lost their homes and some lost family members to the disaster. He added that several families are still in temporary housing.
“Bowling Green is home for so many, and some people have told me they find it difficult just to drive around the parts of Bowling Green that were hit by the tornado, or drive by where their home once stood,” he said. “We want to do what we can to address the needs of anyone who is still struggling. We want people to know that we are here and available.”