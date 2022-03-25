As part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s efforts to assist state tourism in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Caves, Lakes and Corvettes tourism region will receive more than $500,000.
On Wednesday, Beshear joined the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet and members of the General Assembly to announce 103 tourism and destination marketing organizations in 88 Kentucky counties will receive a total of $5.3 million in COVID-19 recovery funding.
“Tourism brings more than 67 million people to our state each year, and that number is set to grow even more,” Beshear said in a news release. “Whether it’s spending the afternoon fishing on a western Kentucky lake, taking in the scenic views of Natural Bridge and the amazing moonbow at Cumberland Falls, or getting a taste of our world-famous bourbon and the fastest two minutes in sports, you’re going to find special things to see and do here in the commonwealth.”
More than $4.6 million will be directly awarded to tourism and destination marketing organizations.
The Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau received about $164,155.
Sherry Murphy, executive director of the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, said the money will be used to draw more people to Bowling Green.
“We will be using the funding in a variety of different ways,” Murphy said. “Marketing and advertising will be a very large aspect in that. We always want to put our best foot forward and market ourselves to perspective businesses and residents. We definitely want people to see Bowling Green as a wonderful place to live and to raise their family.”
Murphy said her agency would also use a smaller portion of the funding to research new areas and demographics to concentrate marketing efforts on.
“Hopefully, we will see more funding coming our way,” she said. “Tourism is definitely an investment in the future of all our communities.”
An additional $678,624 will be allocated directly to the state’s nine tourism regions to support regional marketing and promotion. Previously, the governor dedicated $2.8 million in federal funding to support the creation of regional marketing campaigns.
Altogether, the Caves, Lakes and Corvettes tourism region encompassing most of southcentral Kentucky has been awarded $347,052.
Funding awards are based on the respective counties’ share of the 2019 Economic Impact Report.
Throughout the pandemic, the state has invested more than $13 million in the tourism industry to strengthen promotional and advertising efforts and encourage safe travel to Kentucky through the development of new marketing campaigns.
The governor’s recent budget proposal directs $200 million in one-time funding to Kentucky state parks.
Funding would support essential preservation projects, maintenance, repair and new projects at state parks.
The governor’s budget also dedicates $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to boost Kentucky’s tourism industry through a targeted marketing campaign and another $10 million to help nonprofit arts organizations.
