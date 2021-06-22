When it comes to efforts to bring holiday cheer to children, Bowling Green’s Janel Doyle stands above the crowd.
More than 800 coordinators lead a Toys for Tots program in their community every year. Of those 800 coordinators, 130 are from Region 2, which is comprised of six states. Only one coordinator from each region can be honored as a coordinator of the year.
This year, that honor went to Doyle.
Since she became coordinator for the Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky program in 2012, the program has doubled the number of counties it serves. Children from Adair, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties can smile on Christmas because of the efforts made by Doyle, members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1095 and hundreds of volunteers.
By including more counties in its network, Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky has been able to reach more than 3,000 more children each year. Despite having to shrink its volunteer base due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky managed to provide toys to 8,055 children in 2020.
Doyle attributed the success of last year’s campaign to the volunteers who help run the Toys for Tots operation as smoothly as possible.
“Toys for Tots could not exist without the help of people from our local communities,” Doyle said.
When Doyle found out she won the Region 2 Coordinator of the Year award, she was excited about the recognition that Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky received from the national organization, but she also realized that other remarkable coordinators deserve to be honored.
“All of the 800 coordinators worked really hard last year,” Doyle said.
Each month, Doyle meets with members of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1095 to plan, organize and discuss upcoming Toys for Tots events. Doyle’s uncle, Marine Corps League member Malcolm Cherry, provides a 10,000-square-foot warehouse known as the “North Pole” every year. The warehouse serves as a storage space for all of the toy donations Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky receives. Because the organization does not have to pay for a storage facility, all donations made to Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky directly benefit the children who are involved in the program, Doyle said.
The Marine Corps League members who work with Doyle appreciate her leadership skills. Cherry believes Doyle excels at performing the three components of the U.S. Marine philosophy: overcoming challenges, adapting to new environments and improvising when necessary.
“She doesn’t know how to say no,” Cherry said.
Doyle said she enjoys serving children and families as a Toys for Tots coordinator.
“I will continue to do this because I have a passion for it,” Doyle said.
The 2021 Toys for Tots Southern Kentucky campaign will launch in October. In the meantime, Doyle and the Marine Corps League will represent Toys for Tots by appearing at the 23rd annual Stand for Children Day at Bowling Green Ballpark on June 27 and the “Christmas in July” event on Western Kentucky University’s South Campus on July 24.
When people congratulate Doyle for winning the Region 2 Coordinator of the Year award, she will tell them that her success would not be possible without the contributions of others. “This is a ‘we thing’ and not a ‘me thing,’ ” Doyle said.