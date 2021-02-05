An estimated 22,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered locally between The Medical Center at Bowling Green and the Barren River District Health Department, local officials said.
Through Feb. 2, The Medical Center had administered nearly 17,000 doses of the vaccine with 12,000 people having received their first dose.
Vice President of Corporate Support Services Dr. Melinda Joyce said almost 5,000 people have received their second dose and are fully vaccinated.
“We are administering vaccines as soon as we can, and we are still administering over 90% of the vaccines we receive within seven days as asked by the governor,” Joyce said. “We still cannot let our guard down as we need to continue to wear masks and follow public health guidelines, but this is huge progress.”
Joyce said the hospital’s waiting list number is “much less” than what it was, but the list still includes 7,000 to 9,000 requests. However, Joyce said that requests don’t exactly equal the total number of people on the waiting list as some have put in multiple requests.
As the hospital continues to work through Phase 1B of vaccine distribution, the weekly supply of vaccines allocated by the state is “staying steady,” according to Joyce.
While The Medical Center is mainly administering the Pfizer vaccine, the hospital also received 1,800 second doses of the Moderna vaccine to ensure people who received a first dose are fully vaccinated.
The health department has also made progress in its vaccine distribution efforts.
As of last week, BRDHD Director Matt Hunt said he wasn’t expecting any first doses until the end of February. However, Hunt said this week that with the state’s vaccination allocation increasing, it is now receiving more vaccines and is moving through its waiting list.
“Health departments around the state are receiving more vaccines now,” Hunt said. “Our wait list is currently around 3,500 people, and we are now able to pull from that list and make some progress a lot sooner than we expected.”
Everyone on BRDHD’s wait list is age 70 or older as the department works through Phase 1B.
Hunt said 5,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered by the department in January. “As soon as the vaccines come in, we are getting them administered,” Hunt said. “We have not wasted a single dose.”
Starting Feb. 11, people will be able to receive vaccines at local pharmacies throughout the nation as a part of the Federal Pharmacy Program.
The program is a public-private partnership with 21 national pharmacy partners and networks of independent pharmacies representing more than 40,000 pharmacy locations nationwide.
Joyce and Hunt said it’s still uncertain which pharmacies in Warren County will be selected as vaccine sites. However, both saw the development as positive news.
“We have no idea which pharmacies will receive vaccines or what their supply will be like,” Joyce said. “However, those vaccines will not be taken from the state supply, which is great. Pharmacy vaccines will be given out separately from the federal level.”
Hunt said: “The Federal Pharmacy Program is encouraging news as it will provide more access points for the public to receive the vaccine. The more access points we can have, the better. Since it is coming from the federal level, it is not taking away from the state allocation, which is also good news. Our supply of vaccines will not be affected by this.”
During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said a regional Kroger vaccine pop-up site will be available to the public at Greenwood Mall where Sears was formerly located.
The site will be open from Feb. 11 until Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Individuals age 70 and over will have first priority.
To make an appointment, go to Kroger.com/covidvaccine or call 866-211-5320. Appointments can also be made through the kycovid19.ky.gov website.
