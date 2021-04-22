After providing free rides for more than 150 people in Bowling Green, Blake Cleary’s COVID-19 vaccine transport service is reopening its fundraising efforts.
After seven weeks of serving the area, Cleary said his transport service is close to running out of money and is looking for a boost as hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccine are still being administered daily in Bowling Green.
“We originally expected to help only a couple of people a day,” Cleary said. “We really had low expectations and didn’t expect to get a lot of feedback. But it’s really been great. We have been able to get so many people to their vaccine appointments.”
Thanks to his current job as a “runner” for Crocker Law Firm, Cleary regularly visits residences in Bowling Green and sees how some people have difficulties getting out and about.
With that background, Cleary came up with the idea of a free transport service for underserved and elderly individuals to get them to their vaccine appointments.
The free service is available to anyone who is registered for a vaccine in Bowling Green and doesn’t have the ability to get their appointment.
Reservations can be made for transportation by messaging CVT (Covid Vaccine Transport) on Facebook, calling the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission at 270-782-7900 or emailing CVaccineTransport@gmail.com.
The nonprofit service started in February thanks to a partnership with the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission and donations from M&L Electrical, Franklin Bank & Trust, BB&T Bank, Crocker Law Firm and Ginger Cleary of State Farm Insurance.
The five sponsors originally gave the service a one-time flat rate, but as the pandemic continues and many are still getting vaccines, Cleary’s transport needs more funding to continue.
Cleary said the service has helped people from different backgrounds and ages. It has transported people with disabilities, elderly people, homeless individuals and even Western Kentucky University students.
“It’s just been phenomenal,” he said of the experience. “We have far exceeded our original expectations. Everyone’s reactions have been very thankful. It’s a very personal service where only the people in your party are being transported together in the vehicle. It’s not like a bus.”
Cleary said he wants the service to be running as long as the need exists.
Any additional money the nonprofit receives from this second round of its fundraising efforts will go toward aiding rent relief in Bowling Green.
– To make a donation, email CVaccineTransport@gmail.com or call the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission at 270-782-7900.
