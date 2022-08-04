These days, Kentucky veterans are facing a different kind of foe. From December’s tornadoes in the western half of the commonwealth to last week’s extreme flooding in the other half, veteran communities are now on the frontlines of weather warfare.
For three months after the tornadoes, Bowling Green’s veteran communities provided a community distribution center for the storm’s victims, said Gerald Mounce, commander of American Veterans Post 130.
“Here we are again doing it,” Mounce said. “It’s another opportunity to fulfill our mission as soldiers.”
The collection will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day through Aug. 12, at which point the donated items will be hauled to eastern Kentucky distribution centers.
Accepted donations include “anything you might need to dig yourself out,” said Calvin Shaack, VFW Post 1170 quartermaster. VFW is also helping with the donation drive.
Shovels, batteries, flashlights, brooms, bottled water, nonperishable food items (if canned, with pop-tops), baby and adult diapers, baby formula, pet food and supplies, cleaning products and hygiene products are some of the donations needed.
Everything must be new and the only clothing accepted is packaged socks and underwear – survivors don’t want the kind of stuff people would sell at a yard sale, Mounce said.
People can also donate money.
Shaack said funds are the easiest and best donation due to their flexibility. He said every dollar will go toward eastern Kentuckians.
Checks can be mailed to Kentucky VFW at 3031 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, KY, 40217 with “Disaster Relief Fund” written in the memo.
Some VFW members have been in eastern Kentucky since the flooding, Shaack said. They’ve been driving pontoons and Jet Skis through the area gathering people from roofs and helping people clean themselves, their homes and businesses from the unsanitary floodwater.
“We are trying to keep people fed and germ-free,” Shaack said.
Mounce and Shaack both said community service is a key purpose of veterans organizations.
“That’s what we do. Our first goal is to defend veterans, active and inactive,” Shaack said. “Our secondary goal is to help the community.”
While eastern Kentuckians begin to rebuild, Mounce hopes the veteran support shows that the community cares about them.
“It’s going to be a long process, even longer than ours I think,” he said. “I hope it brings a little hope back in their lives.”
– Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.
