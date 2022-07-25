As a student at Warren East High School in the 1990s, Eddy Grimes says he “had no ambition” of even going to college, much less becoming a veterinarian.
These days, his newfound ambition is on display at his Southcentral Veterinary Services on Plum Springs Loop, where work has started on an expansion of the business he started and where Grimes was honored Monday by U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, with a Senate Small Business of the Week award.
“I was born and raised here, and I knew since I went to vet school that I wanted to build something that was mine,” Grimes said after Paul presented him with a copy of the Congressional Record from Aug. 12, 2021, in which his business is mentioned.
He has done that, earning his veterinary degree at Auburn University and then, after working at animal clinics in Horse Cave and Morgantown, opening his own practice in 2011.
That leap into the world of entrepreneurship and Grimes’ success in growing the business led Kentucky’s junior senator to recognize the veterinary clinic.
“We get recommendations (for the awards), and we got one for this business,” Paul said. “He (Grimes) grew up here and has been able to develop a business here. That’s how a community grows.”
A ranking member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, Paul said it was important to visit Grimes’ business although his award was announced nearly a year ago.
“We get to see how the business operates, and it’s great to see that they’re expanding,” Paul said.
Site work was underway Monday outside the clinic, which Grimes said will expand by about 3,200 square feet to accommodate the growth of his business.
“We’re adding four exam rooms and increasing our treatment area,” said Grimes, who grew up on a farm in the Richardsville area. “Our business has grown so much that we can’t get everyone served in a timely manner.”
Grimes added a second veterinarian, Ellie Hollis, last year and has a staff of 10 to deal with a work volume that has exploded in recent months.
“The last two years during COVID-19 have been good to veterinarians,” Grimes said. “A lot of families have adopted pets during the pandemic. Getting the staff to accommodate that growth has been a challenge.”
Nicole Grimes, wife of the veterinarian, credited the support of customers for helping the clinic earn recognition.
“We had a chance to come back to our hometown, and the response has been amazing,” Nicole Grimes said. “It’s humbling that people trust you and want to grow with you.
“It’s nice to think you’re doing something right.”
In addition to honoring Southcentral Veterinary Services, Paul on Monday took time to respond to his Democratic challenger for his Senate seat, Charles Booker.
Booker has called for Paul to debate him, but Paul said he hasn’t decided on a debate and portrayed Booker as a fringe candidate.
“It’s not going to be real popular to run on a platform of defunding the police,” Paul said. “He’s out of the mainstream.”
Booker has been critical of law enforcement, but the “New Deal” initiatives that make up his campaign talking points don’t include defunding the police.
Paul also addressed his recent feud with Kentucky’s senior U.S. senator and fellow Republican, Mitch McConnell, over McConnell’s handling of a nomination for a federal judgeship.
Earlier this month, Paul criticized McConnell for not consulting him about the nomination of conservative-leaning Chad Meredith for that judgeship.
Meredith’s name has since been withdrawn from consideration for the post as a federal district judge in Kentucky.
“I had no objection to the judge,” Paul said, “but in every other state the two senators get together and discuss the nominations.
“We’ve had zero communication from McConnell’s office. I’m still waiting on his phone call.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.