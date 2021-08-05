After spending weeks near death on hospital beds and even more weeks battling complications in rehab, Michelle Clemmons has finally found her way home.
When Clemmons finally left Southern Kentucky Rehabilitation Hospital on Wednesday, she was greeted by a few dozen family members and church friends who cheered on her departure.
The virus that has taken the lives of thousands across the world over the past 17 months almost took hers on multiple occasions.
But Clemmons managed to hold on.
After defeating COVID-19, she finally felt the welcoming embrace of her loved ones Wednesday.
Her long, painful struggle was over.
“It feels so good,” Clemmons said. “I finally get to go home and be with my family. Mostly, I’m just looking forward to being normal again.”
The 52-year-old Glasgow native was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Feb. 12. Family members had found her unresponsive, and doctors later said her oxygen level had plummeted to a terrifyingly low 49%.
“We almost lost her that day,” said her sister, Jennifer Hammer. “But I would’ve said this before COVID and certainly after: My sister is one of the strongest people I know.”
Hammer said her sister had no underlying symptoms before she got the virus and was working daily.
Clemmons said she didn’t get a chance to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines before she tested positive.
To make matters worse, doctors found a benign tumor on Clemmons’ lungs not long after she was hospitalized.
After she began to recover from the virus, Clemmons had surgery to remove the tumor. This set her recovery back even further.
The complications piled up after she developed an autoimmune disease due to the damage COVID-19 had caused. But Clemmons managed to keep finding ways to power through every setback along the way.
“It took a lot of prayers,” she said. “It was a lot of prayers and a lot of family (assistance). The nurses, doctors and therapists were all there for me as well. I’ve been treated very well.”
Through her struggle, Clemmons’ fellow members at Mt. Pleasant Church of Christ near Richardsville prayed for her regularly.
Tammy Miller attends the church and attended the celebration outside SKY Rehab.
She said Clemmons never left the church’s prayer list during her fight – and she will remain there for the foreseeable future.
“Every week we didn’t know if we would hear good news or bad news,” Miller said. “We had a lot of highs and lows, but that was spent in prayer and that strengthened our faith. Today just made it even better. She was always in our thoughts.”
Hammer also experienced those highs and lows.
With the exception of her stay during the past month at SKY Rehab, family members could only visit Clemmons sparingly, one at a time.
“It’s been an emotional roller coaster to us all,” Hammer said. “We want to thank everyone, really. The outpouring helped. Our church family has been there for her. Even people we didn’t know reached out to us and offered to help. It’s been amazing, and like she said she has had amazing doctors.”
The future for Clemmons will still present challenges. Several days filled with rehab await, and she has to deal with the new autoimmune disease she developed.
But in the meantime, getting back to her old sense of normalcy is on the schedule.
“I’ve promised her a manicure and pedicure,” Hammer said with a laugh. “That’s definitely not her style, but it’s something I promised her I would take her to do. She loves being outside and grilling out, so we will do that. She loves seeing her grandson as well.”
Clemmons smiled nearby at the mention of returning to her normal life.
But before she got in the car and finally started her way back home, she gave one final bit of advice to the public in the midst of COVID-19 cases once again soaring in Kentucky.
“This (COVID-19) is serious. Wear your mask, and get your shots if you can,” Clemmons pleaded. “I’m not vaccinated yet, but I’m going to be soon. All of my family has their shots as well. Just be aware of it, and watch yourself.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.