As a way to honor their years of service, four World War II veterans were adorned with “Quilts of Valor” during Charter Senior Living of Bowling Green’s Veterans Day ceremony.
Hal Brown, W.D. Anderson, Gene Ross and Murl Pitchford were each given a specially made quilt courtesy of Creative Quilt Makers of Southern Kentucky in recognition of being the assisted living facility’s oldest living veterans.
In total, around 20 veterans from different wars were recognized at the ceremony and given special certificates of appreciation.
But these four men were given the special spotlight on the occasion.
Anderson said Veterans Day was usually a sad holiday for him, but Thursday’s celebration and the gift of the quilt provided a feeling of warmth.
“It’s a heartbreaking pleasure I guess you could call it,” Anderson said of the recognition. “I think it’s real nice, and I appreciate it. I’m sure the others do too. We have been isolated the last several months, so it sure makes a difference.”
Anderson served in the Navy as a medic and then as an administrative officer. He added he was also a veteran of the Korean War and was held as a prisoner of war for three days.
“We almost starved to death,” Anderson said of his time in captivity. “There were five or six of us. I didn’t get sick or anything, but I was sure starving. When 9/11 happened, I wrote a letter to the editor of the paper that said if veterans could reenlist and do any good — we would do it today.”
The ceremony began with opening remarks by Charter Senior Living’s Business Office Manager Jason Engleman and Assistant Maintenance Director Todd Blackburn.
Both men are also veterans and spent over 20 years in service.
Engleman served in the Navy and decided to wear his old uniform for his remarks.
“I think it’s important that we continue to recognize our veterans because of the sacrifices they made to this country alone,” he said. “They are not forgotten. Their service to our country is significant.
“They have been called our greatest generation for a reason,” Engleman said of the four World War II veterans. “War is important and crucial, but what they did was just amazing. The stories they have and the emotional things they still carry with them is just amazing to listen to.”
After the National Anthem was played, Kathy Speevack, president of Creative Quilters of Southern Kentucky, recognized and helped wrap Anderson and his fellow World War II veterans each in their own quilt.
Speevack said her organization has been in existence for approximately 27 years and has around 85 members.
She said each quilt took three to six months to complete, but the time spent making them was “fulfilling.”
“We started this project because we wanted to honor the veterans,” Speevack said. “We actually have some members who are veterans. They are pretty much the backbone of our country. We wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today without the sacrifices they have made.”