Several local residents took part in the Poor People’s Campaign’s protest of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in front of his Bowling Green office Monday.
Protesters gathered outside McConnell’s six state offices and his home in Washington to urge the Kentucky senator to “change his ways and unblock bills that help all people, including a fair and full COVID-19 stimulus bill, policing reform bill and money to protect the vote.”
The protests were the organization’s sixth national “Moral Monday March” in defiance of McConnell. This protest was the first that took place in person; the first five had concentrated on flooding his offices’ phone lines with calls every Monday.
The protest was planned ahead of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death Friday, but the subject of nominating a new justice was a point of emphasis at Monday’s event.
“People are really, really upset about the Supreme Court nomination,” Michael Gambling of Bowling Green said. “But we have been doing this for a long time. This (protest) isn’t just a recent development.
“He has complete control as the Senate majority leader, and he is not bringing up legislation that is helping poor people,” Gambling said. “He is definitely someone who is doing harm, and he is the poster child of hurting poor people.”
Gambling took part in Monday’s demonstration, which included a caravan of about 25 people who drove around downtown Bowling Green. As the caravan moved throughout the downtown area, protesters repeatedly honked their horns loudly and shouted multiple chants.
The demonstration ended in front of McConnell’s office at the federal courthouse, where participants got out of their vehicles and protested on the front steps with banners and signs.
Joyce Adkins said McConnell and the rest of the Senate aren’t doing enough for needy Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Mitch McConnell and the Senate just went on vacation,” Adkins said. “They left people without any federal health at all. Him and his millions has no idea what it’s like for the rest of us. I would like to see everybody but the top 1% actually getting some help during this unprecedented time that calls for unprecedented government intervention.”
However, Adkins said she was even more upset with McConnell’s pledge that President Donald Trump’s high court nominee will get a vote on the Senate floor.
“I’ve been angry a lot over the past four years,” Adkins said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been as angry as I have been when a true patriot’s body wasn’t even cold, and Mitch McConnell comes out and says that we are going to replace her. You give people time to mourn. You don’t start playing politics after they die.”
The Daily News reached out to McConnell’s national office for comment on the protests. His office responded by providing the senator’s comments that were made on the Senate floor earlier Monday.
“We are already hearing incorrect claims that there is not sufficient time to examine and confirm a nominee,” McConnell said. “We can debunk this claim in about 30 seconds. As of today, there are 43 days until Nov. 3 and 104 days until the end of Congress. The late, iconic Justice John Paul Stevens was confirmed by the Senate 19 days after the body received his nomination. Justice Sandra Day O’Conner, another iconic jurist, was confirmed 33 days after her nomination.”
“The Senate has more than sufficient time to process a nomination,” McConnell continued. “History and precedent make that perfectly clear.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
