Kentucky’s public mask mandate did not change much for Marie Meszaros, the co-owner of Mary Jane’s Chocolates in Bowling Green.
The chocolatier had already been wearing a mask at work and in other public places prior to the order.
“I wear a mask because I’m protecting my employees and my business everywhere I go,” she said Friday.
A sign on the front door of the chocolate shop reads: “Attention – Please wear a mask when entering store – I will not make you. But it is highly recommended for my safety and yours. Thank you.”
The sign has been up since the chocolate shop reopened its doors to the public about three weeks ago, and Meszaros is happy it is no longer a recommendation.
“We just really want to stay open so the best way to do that, in our eyes, is just to require everyone to wear masks so we’re not jeopardizing ourselves or our employees,” she said.
“If all of us wearing masks saves one person ... I think it’s a good thing, (and) I’m willing to do that.”
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order that went into effect Friday requiring masks be worn in public.
For a 30-day period, masks are mandatory in most forward-facing businesses, and wherever a person is unable to social distance 6 feet from someone they do not live with. The rule does not apply to those with certain medical conditions, and children under the age of 5.
The governor said health experts report wearing a face covering can reduce spread of the virus by nearly 65%.
Customers who do not abide by the rule can be denied service, and businesses can be fined or shut down if it is not enforced.
Warren County Public Schools bus driver Bill Cole said he is concerned about enforcement of the order, which Beshear said will fall on local health departments.
“I’ve got mixed emotions about it,” he said. “What kind of bothers me is it’s tough to mandate behavior. I mean, we’ve got a law against murder, (and) we still have murders.”
He added that he will follow the order, and he believes it will “affect some peoples’ behavior to conform.”
If a customer does not wear a mask inside Mary Jane’s, Meszaros said she plans to “keep requesting” the person wear one, and she will not hesitate to call the police if there is any trouble.
“I don’t want to get to that point. We hope people care about us enough as a business, and care about us in their community enough not to have to put us through something like that,” she said.
“But if we need help enforcing, then we need help enforcing.”
