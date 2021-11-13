Dropping temperatures did nothing to cool off the enthusiasm of Carin Brust and her twin sons Friday as they glided around Bowling Green’s SoKY Ice Rink.
“We’re super-excited to have it back,” Brust said as she took a break from skating with 11-year-old sons Tyler and Mason. “We missed having it last year.”
The seasonal ice rink in the SoKY Marketplace Pavilion was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic last year but returned Friday for the start of a delayed fifth season that will last through Jan. 9.
Friday’s chilly weather was apropos for the Brusts and other skaters who were enjoying the ice and for the local elected officials and Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce members on hand for a ribbon- cutting and a holiday-themed celebration of the county-funded facility.
“This is something that everyone looks forward to every year,” said Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon. “It’s such a great family activity.”
Started in 2016 by Warren Fiscal Court, the 6,000-square-foot SoKY Ice Rink has grown steadily in participation, in breadth of activities and in financial stability.
The 2021-22 season will include designated times for a youth “pond hockey” league on Tuesdays and a skillet curling league on Mondays.
Both sports were introduced during the rink’s 2019-20 season, and Warren County Parks and Recreation Department Special Projects Manager Leah Spurlin said taking a year off hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm for the activities.
“We have 12 teams signed up for skillet curling,” Spurlin said Friday. “Everybody is excited about it coming back.”
Likewise, signups for youth “pond hockey” being handled by the Warren County Inline Hockey League has had a good response after an abbreviated 2019-20 season that was largely conducted at odd hours.
“It’s great for the youth,” said Sarah Bessinger, a member of the SoKY Ice Rink committee. “They get to use the ice in prime time. A number of teams have already signed up.”
The expanded activities are an indication that the ice rink is becoming more stable financially. In fact, the 2019-20 season was the first in which the rink’s revenue was greater than expenses.
Help from local businesses like title sponsor Wiesemann Orthodontics is a big reason for that.
Wiesemann Orthodontics owner Ryan Wiesemann sees sponsoring the rink as a good investment.
“The nice thing about having it here is that it’s a great activity for the entire family,” Wiesemann said. “You have easy access to go have lunch or dinner after you’re finished skating.”
Wiesemann and others would like to see the rink continue to grow, either through an expanded season or a permanent indoor location.
“Everybody in charge has done a good job,” he said. “It was very smart of the county to do this project and get an idea about how to do something permanent. It would be another feather in Bowling Green’s cap.”
The idea of a permanent ice rink was investigated two years ago by county government, but a consultant’s cost estimate of $25.9 million for a two-rink ice facility was deemed not feasible without significant help from a corporate sponsor.
Such help could come from the Nashville Predators National Hockey League team, which has helped with ice rinks in the greater Nashville area, including Clarksville, Tenn.
Local officials have investigated working with the Predators to get an ice rink built, but so far it hasn’t come to fruition.
Brust, who moved to Bowling Green from Canada 17 years ago, is among those who would like to see those efforts continue.
“We grew up skating and playing hockey,” Brust said. “I would love to have something permanent. I’m happy for the people who got the indoor tennis facility (opened recently at Buchanon Park) built, but we have a lot of people in town who moved here from Canada or from up north. They would love to have a permanent ice rink.”
Buchanon has heard from the hockey fans and others promoting a permanent ice rink, and he said Friday that the idea isn’t dead.
“We’re still looking into the potential for a permanent ice rink,” he said. “COVID changed the dynamics of everything, and an ice rink is on the back burner.
“A great many people are into ice skating and hockey, and the inline hockey facility gets a great deal of use. But it (a permanent ice rink) is an expensive venture.”