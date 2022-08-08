Logan Aluminum Inc. plans to expand its operations in Logan County, according to documents from the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
The manufacturer produces about 45% of the aluminum for the world’s beverage can industry. It also produces flat-rolled aluminum for the automotive industry and plays a “key role” in the commonwealth’s metals sector, said Brandon Mattingly, communications director for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, in a statement to the Daily News.
Logan Aluminum’s factory at 6920 Lewisburg Road in Logan County boasts more than 1,400 employees.
“Logan Aluminum is a longstanding employer in Kentucky, having operated in Russellville since the 1980s, that provides a significant number of jobs for residents in Logan County and the surrounding region,” Mattingly said.
The expansion will involve adding production capacity for its beverage can and automotive businesses, according to KEDFA documents.
Brittany Costellow, Logan Aluminum communications specialist, said the company was declining to comment until a later announcement.
Logan Aluminum’s $249.8 million expansion was approved in May for $3 million in performance-based state tax incentives over the next 15 years through the Kentucky Business Investment program. KBI is designed to support new or existing companies in certain industries like manufacturing that locate or expand in Kentucky.
In order to receive the tax incentives, Logan Aluminum must create and maintain at least 65 full-time jobs at an average hourly wage of $37, including benefits, according to KEDFA documents.
In July, the company was approved for an additional $1 million in state tax incentives through the Kentucky Enterprise Initiative Act, which provides Kentucky sales and use tax refunds for building and construction materials used in property improvements.
“The outlined planned investment and jobs will further solidify the company as a quality employer in the commonwealth and create opportunities for our residents,” Mattingly said.
Logan Aluminum is not the only company planning manufacturing projects in Logan County. In late July, $200,000 in KEIA tax incentives for proposed construction of a new Schupan & Sons facility was also approved, according to KEDFA documents.
The $22.3 million project, which will create an aluminum processing facility, is Schupan & Sons’ first in Kentucky. The company began as a scrap metal recycler in Michigan but has since expanded to process beverage containers, aluminum and plastic parts.
A Schupan & Sons representative said the company cannot share further project specifics at this time, according to an emailed statement.