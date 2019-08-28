RUSSELLVILLE – Logan Fiscal Court voted unanimously Tuesday to replace the county's voting machines.
County Clerk Scottie Harper said the $248,903.30 contract with Lexington-based Harp Enterprises involves the purchase of 21 scanners and 18 handicapped accessible voting machines, which would replace the county's current network of voting machines.
Harper said the useful life span of a voting machine is roughly 10 years, and the county's voting machines were all purchased either in 2005 or 2007.
“I'm just trying to protect the integrity of the election process, and an equipment life span comes into that equation,” he said after the meeting.
“As you heard me say in court, you have one chance to do an election, one opportunity as a county clerk to put on the election, any county,” he said. “So it's my job to make sure that the equipment is upheld to the best of standards, not only for usability but also security, ease of use, that type of thing, for the public.”
Harper told fiscal court his office would order the machines in January and use them in the May primary.
Fiscal court also acknowledged rates set by taxing districts for the library, extension service and health department.
The library taxing district's tax rate on real property fell from 9.2 cents per $100 of assessed value to 9.1 cents per $100, but its rate on personal property rose 11.13 cents to 12.02 cents per $100.
The extension service taxing district's rate on real property rose 4.887 cents per $100 to 4.979 cents per $100 rate on personal property.
The health department taxing district's rates remained unchanged at 2.25 cents per $100 for real and personal property.
Fiscal court also discussed several safety issues at the Logan County Humane Society before deciding to looking into the possibility of having Jailer Phil Gregory send Logan County Detention Center inmates to take apart a deck that has been identified as hazardous and building a new one.
Magistrate Jason Harper said the deck is in bad shape, with numerous broken boards, and needs to be repaired right away.
“The main repairs that we want to do right now is stuff to keep the public safety,” he said.
Another key safety concern is the floor just on the other side of the front door, which has rotted over time, he said.
“The building's facing the west and that's where the majority of the storms come from so it's mainly just from water coming in and rotting the floor,” he said.
While the issue was being discussed, Jason Harper and Humane Society Director Amanda Castile acknowledged the difficulties they've had getting contractors to examine the property and submit bids for the needed repairs.
“I tried to get two people to go out and they never did it,” Jason Harper said.
Castile said she has only received one bid for $7,261 to make the needed repairs.
Magistrate Tyler Davenport expressed skepticism that putting money aside for the full set of renovations was worth it because demolishing the structure and rebuilding it is an option that's recently been discussed.
“I'd hate to build a brand new deck and spend more than we have to (if we're going to) tear the whole thing down,” he said.
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin suggested having the jail send some inmates to the Humane Society to rebuild the deck. Gregory said he thinks he'd be able to do that.
Bouldin filed a motion to have fiscal court fund the materials that would be needed to reconstruct the deck.
There was no set dollar amount on the motion, though Jason Harper said he expects the cost of materials to be $1,000 to $1,500.
