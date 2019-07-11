A Logan County man was arrested Wednesday after a pursuit.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department said deputies received information about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday that Daniel W. Doss, 39, of Russellville, was in the Orndorff Mill Road/Keysburg area and wanted on warrants from Robertson County, Tenn.
During a patrol, a deputy saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe matching the description of Doss’ vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled.
Deputies pursued the Tahoe for several miles and deployed a tire deflation device near Orndorff Mill Road and Mac Hines Road.
The device flattened both of the Tahoe’s front tires, but the driver continued to flee at speeds approaching 35 mph, according to the sheriff’s office.
The vehicle continued into Tennessee, where Robertson County deputies joined the pursuit.
Doss continued the pursuit for several miles in Tennessee before crashing through a large metal cattle gate and attempting to run from deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.
Doss was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Doss and a female passenger both said he threw numerous items out of the Tahoe during the pursuit.
Two 6-year-old children were riding in the back of the vehicle during the pursuit, but there were no injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.
Doss will face multiple felony charges in Logan County.
