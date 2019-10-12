RUSSELLVILLE – Packed into Carrico Park Square, food trucks helped mouths water with homemade pastries and kettle corn, vendors auctioned antique knives and children attached to bungee cords soared above trampolines Saturday during the Logan County Tobacco and Heritage Festival.
A handful of men in Civil War-era costumes reenacted the Jesse James gang shootout and robbery of the modern equivalent of $200,000 at the Nimrod Long Bank Co.
“It’s our claim to fame,” said Amanda Pawley, owner of Pawley Studios in Russellville.
Amanda Pawley and her husband, Daniel Pawley, demonstrated ceramic pottery-making at their downtown storefront while livestreaming the festival internationally.
“It’s Americana,” Daniel Pawley said. “You don’t see this much anymore. It’s a tradition that this town hasn’t let go of. This is pretty much one of a kind.”
In 1941, the first Logan County Tobacco and Heritage festival served as a preview to Christmas shopping, but it ceased during World War II.
It was revived in 1957, and has continued annually ever since to bring attention to Logan County’s former cash crop culture, according to the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
With an estimated annual attendance of about 25,000 people, the festival reunites familiar faces and introduces outsiders to the singular small-town culture with nearly four weeks of events. Some folks estimated bigger crowds this year.
Saturday’s parade, which featured marching bands, tumbling gymnasts, Miss Kentucky and antique cars, is considered the finale.
Joyce Williams of Elkton comes to the parade every year.
“It’s a good turnout, it always is,” she said. “I enjoy seeing the kids flipping.”
Lisa Stretch and Robert Stretch, who recently moved to the area from central Florida, overheard about the festival while eating at a restaurant.
“We were surprised by how big it was,” Lisa Stretch said.
John Clayton of Auburn attended the festival to watch the parade with his boyfriend, Tyler Harral of Bowling Green and the very popular Dexter, their 2-year-old black lab mix.
“After the firetrucks, the floats get really creative,” Clayton said. “People put so much effort into them.”
