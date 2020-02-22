A new system is in place after Logan County Jailer Phil Gregory recently claimed that incorrect and delayed paperwork caused some inmates who had been released by a judge to remain incarcerated past their designated release date – a situation that not only cost the county money but also could be considered illegal detainment.
Gregory first brought up the issue at a Logan Fiscal Court meeting Jan. 28. Examples provided by Gregory showed that three inmates were kept in jail past the date ordered by a Logan Circuit Court judge.
Logan Circuit Court Clerk Mary Orange said one of the defendants, who was ordered to be released Jan. 21, had multiple cases open simultaneously, which delayed the process.
“At the end of the day, he was released on his holds on Jan. 27,” said Orange, adding that he was released after the payment of the remainder of his fines and the credit the jail had given him for community service.
The other defendants Gregory used as examples were released one week after the judge’s order. In both instances, according to Logan County Jail officials, the inmates were released once the paperwork was received from the clerk’s office.
In those cases, Orange could not say why the release notifications to the jail were delayed.
“We at the jail cannot release people unless we have the proper paperwork,” Gregory said. “There was one that I brought to the court’s attention that was seven days before we got the paperwork to release. Hopefully we can establish a better line of communication.”
A plan developed by Logan Circuit Court Judge Joe Hendricks is what Gregory hopes will allow for better communication between the jailer, Orange and the courts.
“(Hendricks) has come up with a form that he can fill out that day that he releases those individuals that he can send over to the jail and that would satisfy our requirement to release them from the jail,” Gregory said.
Orange said the circuit clerk’s office does not document when the clerk’s office receives documents, but they are processed when they are received.
“Just because it has that date on it doesn’t mean it makes it down to our office that day,” Orange said. “We get them worked out as soon as possible if it indicates to release an inmate, but I don’t have any paperwork to show when it actually got down to our office. These orders are not done in court, they are done after court.”
Hendricks said he has some experience with the issue.
“I understood there was some delay between when I sign the orders and when the clerk takes them and when the jail receives them,” said Hendricks, adding that a similar issue arose in Georgia where he served as district attorney. “I used a quintuplet duplicate copy that we would expedite to all the agencies in a timely matter.”
“Nobody wants to see anybody incarcerated anymore than they should be,” Orange said.
In an email update last week, Gregory said the new custody forms have been working well and the entities involved in Logan County have had more meetings to ensure proper inmate releases.
In Warren, Simpson and Barren counties, the route of release paperwork goes from judge to circuit clerk to the jail.
Aaron Bennett, the Barren County jailer, said the system has worked in his county with no issues.
Simpson County Jailer Eric Vaughn said there are “court liaisons that will take court papers and return to the jail with it and get a copy to the court clerk, so it moves a little bit quicker.”
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said that while the release isn’t instantaneous, it does occur on the same day a release is ordered.
“A lot of times it is fairly quick,” he said. “It is always the same day. We get the paperwork from the circuit clerk the same day.”
According to Bowling Green attorney Gary Logsdon, there is a process that inmates could go through if they have been held past their release date due to paperwork-related issues.
“First, they will have to exhaust their administrative remedy, which is file a grievance with the warden or the jailer where they are housed,” he said. “That is pretty typical throughout the law. The administrative remedy is one inside the institution. Then they can petition the court for habeas corpus, but that writ would have to be filed in federal court.”
