A husband and wife were arrested Thursday in Logan County on charges related to material appearing to show child sexual exploitation.
Joshua Brandon Lewis, 39, and Dawn Lee Lewis, 43, were arrested at their Auburn residence after the execution of a search warrant.
Kentucky State Police said the pair were the subject of an investigation by the KSP Electronic Crimes Branch after law enforcement discovered the couple sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.
A search warrant was executed Thursday at their home, and equipment was seized for forensic analysis.
Brandon Lewis is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and a count of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
Dawn Lewis is charged with 26 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
