A single-vehicle crash in Logan County resulted in the death of the driver Saturday.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, a 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Clarance Winslow, 60, of Hopkinsville, was traveling west on Franklin Road around 12:36 p.m. Saturday when it dropped off the right side of the road and sideswiped a guard rail.
The vehicle then traveled across the road and down and embankment before crashing head-on into a tree.
Winslow was entrapped in the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Before the crash, the sheriff's office received a call regarding a reckless driver on Friendship Road. Winslow was not wearing a seat belt, and drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.
