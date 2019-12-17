Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN KENTUCKY... DRAKES CREEK NEAR ALVATON GREEN RIVER AT WOODBURY AFFECTING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY...BUTLER...WARREN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ARE AFFECTED BY THESE CRESTS TAKE ANY NECESSARY ACTIONS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=LMK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE DRAKES CREEK NEAR ALVATON. * UNTIL LATE TONIGHT. * AT 9:45 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 28.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 24.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 28.2 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE TONIGHT. * FLOOD HISTORY...THIS CREST COMPARES TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 27.6 FEET ON AUG 31 2005. &&