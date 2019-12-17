A semi-truck overturned in Logan County, killing the driver.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at 12:44 p.m. Monday to the 3000 block of Clarksville Road, where they found a Waste Management truck driven by Demetrius Robinson, 39, of Clarksville, Tenn., had overturned.
The truck was traveling south when it left the right side of the road. The vehicle then traveled several hundred feet before striking a concrete culvert and overturning several times. The truck came to rest upside down next to a tree line, and first responders had to turn the truck upright and extract Robinson from it.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
