RUSSELLVILLE – For now, Logan Fiscal Court is waiting until it sees more offers before sinking an estimated $150,000 to $200,000 into a body scanner for the Logan County Detention Center.
Fiscal court granted Jailer Phil Gregory’s request June 25 to advertise for bids for a scanner, which would essentially work like an X-ray machine to find contraband. On Tuesday, Gregory told fiscal court he only received one bid for the scanner and said he wanted a more competitive bidding process.
“I only received one and I think I’m going to reject that one. It’s not been opened,” he said. “I think with the amount of money that we’re talking about, it just makes good business sense to get more than one so what we’ll do is readvertise, reach out to some folks and hopefully get more than one.”
The scanner is intended to prevent inmates from bringing contraband like weapons and drugs into the jail, Gregory said.
Drugs, an issue that every jail must fight against, can endanger the lives of inmates, Gregory said, calling particular attention to situations in which a bag containing drugs ruptures while inside an inmate’s body, which can be life-threatening.
“We’ve dodged that bullet at least five times so it’s not only about weapons and contraband,” he said. “It’s about maybe saving somebody’s life.”
Gregory plans to fund the purchase of the scanner with money from the jail’s commissary fund, he previously told the Daily News.
Fiscal court unanimously approved a measure to advertise for bids once again and tell the company that sent the one bid why its offer was rejected and inviting it to resubmit.
In another matter, Ginger Lawrence, Logan County Emergency Communications Center director, announced that part of the county’s communications system was damaged in a lightning strike roughly two weeks ago.
Since speaking to fiscal court, Lawrence said she learned that technicians have repaired the router that was damaged.
Coverage for the communications system was spotty when the router site was damaged, with emergency responders sometimes having to resort to communicating with one another via cellphone.
In another matter, fiscal court appointed Magistrates Jason Harper and Thomas Bouldin to a committee designed to look into a countywide building and construction ordinance.
Judge-Executive Logan Chick said the goal of the committee, which will also include the mayor of Russellville and the mayors of any other Logan County cities that want to participate, is to establish an ordinance related to inspections of residential property.
“Out in the county right now, we don’t have inspections on residential property and that’s what we’re working, trying to protect the people and make sure they’ve got a responsible builder, one that’s insured and licensed,” he said.
“Basically what we’re looking at is a unified ordinance for the county and cities at this time.”
