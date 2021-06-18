A single-engine plane experienced a rear tire blowout Thursday that caused the aircraft to travel off the runway at Russellville/Logan County Airport.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies were called to the airport around 4:55 p.m. Thursday regarding a possible accident.
Airport officials reported that a plane had gone off the runway and crashed.
Deputies learned that the plane had been traveling to the airport from Christian County and had blown out a rear tire while attempting to land, causing it to travel off the runway and crash down a large embankment.
The pilot and his passenger were not injured, according to the sheriff's office.