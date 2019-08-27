Three days after deputies in Logan County were issued naloxone nasal spray for reversing the effects of an opioid overdose, the Logan County Sheriff's Department was able to put it to use.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded Saturday evening to a report of a possible overdose at Friendship Baptist Church in Auburn, where they found a man lying in the grass in front of the church.
The man showed signs of an apparent overdose and was administered three doses of the nasal spray, branded as Narcan, at which point the man regained consciousness and was transported to The Medical Center in Bowling Green for further treatment.
The incident occurred three days after a meeting Wednesday in which Sheriff Steve Stratton issued Narcan to his deputies, who underwent training on how to administer it.
