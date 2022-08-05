A man was shot dead Thursday in Logan County, and the man's father was arrested on a murder charge.
Darrell Gene Evans, 61, of Lewisburg, was charged with murder (domestic violence) in connection with the death of Richard Evans, 37, of Lewisburg.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to Darrell Evans' Mulberry Street residence around 12:47 p.m. Thursday regarding the shooting.
Deputies learned that the father and son had gotten into a verbal argument with one another and that during the course of the argument Darrell Evans obtained a gun and shot Richard Evans, the sheriff's office said.
According to an arrest citation, Darrell Evans told deputies that his son came to his house on Thursday and the two got into an argument over Richard Evans' failure to pay back money he owed his father.
Darrell Evans reported to law enforcement that his son "clenched up both his fists in an aggressive manner."
Darrell Evans then told police that he went into his residence "to get away from Richard and that Richard followed him into his residence," an arrest citation said.
As he entered the living room, Darrell Evans picked up a pistol from a love seat and fired it at Richard Evans, striking him in the head, the citation said.
"Darrell then stated that it was obvious that Richard was dead and that he went outside and told his brother ... that he shot Richard," Logan County Sheriff's Department Deputy Clint Wright said in the arrest citation.
Darrell Evans then called 911 and stated he had shot his son in the head, records show.
He was arrested and placed in Logan County Detention Center, where no bond had been set as of Friday morning.
