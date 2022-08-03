Logan County Humane Society Director Ray Wilson pets a couple Huskies recently seized from a Logan County puppy mill with 100 other dogs as volunteers and employees care for the animals at the shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The shelter is in need of help from volunteers over the next few weeks, as well as donations like dog food, medical supplies, flea and tick medications, shampoos, disposable puppy pads, wire crates, plastic double-sided food and water dishes, nail clippers, collars and slip leashes and more, until the court case is resolved and the animals are ready for adoption. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A litter of puppies huddle together in a plastic container on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, as Logan County Humane Society employees and volunteers care for over 100 dogs and puppies seized from a puppy mill in Logan County. The shelter is in need of help from volunteers over the next few weeks, as well as donations like dog food, medical supplies, flea and tick medications, shampoos, disposable puppy pads, wire crates, plastic double-sided food and water dishes, nail clippers, collars and slip leashes and more, until the court case is resolved and the animals are ready for adoption. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society employee Skylar Hawks walks a German Shepherd back to its kennel as over 100 dogs recently seized from a Logan County puppy mill receive their vaccinations at the Logan County Humane Society shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The shelter is in need of help from volunteers over the next few weeks, as well as donations like dog food, medical supplies, flea and tick medications, shampoos, disposable puppy pads, wire crates, plastic double-sided food and water dishes, nail clippers, collars and slip leashes and more, until the court case is resolved and the animals are ready for adoption. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Stacie Libing Stone of the Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control in Mt. Juliet, Tenn., takes the animals recently seized from a Logan County puppy mill to get their vaccinations while volunteering at the Logan County Humane Society shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The shelter is in need of help from volunteers over the next few weeks, as well as donations like dog food, medical supplies, flea and tick medications, shampoos, disposable puppy pads, wire crates, plastic double-sided food and water dishes, nail clippers, collars and slip leashes and more, until the court case is resolved and the animals are ready for adoption. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Volunteers Holli Shearon, left, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Anette Lheureux, right, of Logan County take the animals recently seized from a Logan County puppy mill to get their vaccinations at the Logan County Humane Society shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The shelter is in need of help from volunteers over the next few weeks, as well as donations like dog food, medical supplies, flea and tick medications, shampoos, disposable puppy pads, wire crates, plastic double-sided food and water dishes, nail clippers, collars and slip leashes and more, until the court case is resolved and the animals are ready for adoption. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Anette Lheureux, left, a volunteer from Logan County, kisses the head of a German shepherd as Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society employee Skylar Hawks, right, carries him back to his kennel at the Logan County Humane Society shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The shepherd is one of over 100 dogs and puppies recently seized from a puppy mill in Logan County. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
Anette Lheureux, left, a volunteer from Logan County, kisses the head of a German shepherd as Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society employee Skylar Hawks, right, carries him back to his kennel at the Logan County Humane Society shelter on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. The shepherd is one of over 100 dogs and puppies recently seized from a puppy mill in Logan County. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
The Logan County Humane Society of Kentucky is in urgent need of help while it cares for close to 100 dogs and puppies that were seized from a puppy mill in Logan County.
“The animals were very dirty and living in their own feces,” Director Ray Wilson said. “There was not adequate space for them and they were on top of each other. Definitely not good conditions for anything, let alone our fur babies.”
He said the shelter will need volunteers’ help over the next few weeks and is also asking for dog food, medical supplies, flea and tick medications and shampoos.
“Groomers will come in and dedicate their time, so the shelter will need supplies for them,” he said.
In a Facebook post from the Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society, items were listed that can be ordered from Amazon, including disposable puppy pads, dry puppy food, canned puppy food, dog/puppy shampoo, flea/tick products (not over the counter), wire crates, plastic double-sided food and water dishes, nail clippers and collars and slip leashes.
“Monetary donations are also appreciated and go a long way with the vet bills,” Wilson said.
He said there will be a need for fosters, but the dogs must be checked by a vet first and then put into the humane society’s system.
“We are probably not going to start looking at foster applications until next Monday,” Wilson said.
Acting on tips of suspected animal abuse and neglect, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department seized the animals from a residence Monday.
The sheriff’s office said deputies executed a search warrant at a Milton Sharpe Road residence belonging to Perry E. Shifflet following an investigation.
Because the situation involves a court case, Wilson said the animals won’t be ready for adoption until the case is resolved.
“I just want to emphasize the fact that this is a huge deal for Logan County and our shelter, so we need all hands on deck,” he said. “This will take months of preparation and follow-through to be able to get these animals to a good home and living a much better life than they were.”
Monetary donations can be sent through the humane society’s PayPal at @LCHSKY or CashApp at $LCHSKY.
For those wanting to donate supplies using Amazon, the delivery address is Logan County Humane Society, 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville, KY 42276.