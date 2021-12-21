Two Russellville rental property owners accused in a lawsuit of violating the Fair Housing Act will pay $230,000 to settle the suit against them, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Chester Gordon Whitescarver and his wife, Betsy Whitescarver, came to an agreement with the DOJ earlier this month to settle the lawsuit, in which Gordon Whitescarver was accused of sexually harassing female tenants who rented from him and Betsy Whitescarver was accused of retaliating against tenants who attempted to report the behavior.
Under a consent decree filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, the Whitescarvers agreed to pay $20,000 to each of 11 women who are current or former tenants who alleged they were subject to harm, along with a $10,000 civil penalty to the U.S. government, making for a total payment of $230,000.
The Whitescarvers must also take steps to dismiss pending eviction claims against the women, vacate adverse judgments they obtained against the women and take steps to repair the credit of any tenant affected.
Additionally, the consent decree bans the Whitescarvers from property management, mandates Fair Housing Act training for them and requires monitoring and reporting regarding property management activities, according to DOJ.
The lawsuit filed last year in federal court against the Whitescarvers accused Chester Gordon Whitescarver of making unwelcome sexual advances against female tenants that included nonconsensual kissing and groping, entering the homes of tenants without their consent, offering to reduce rent or overlook late or unpaid rent in exchange for sexual favors and filing eviction notices or threatening eviction against female tenants who refused his sexual advances.
"We all deserve to feel safe in our own homes," Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for the DOJ's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement. "Sexual harassment by housing providers deprives tenants of their right to be safe, secure and free from unlawful conduct. The Justice Department is committed to pursuing predatory landlords and will work resolutely to hold those landlords accountable and obtain relief for their victims."
Betsy Whitescarver was alleged to have known about the behavior beginning in 2012 and threatened or retaliated against female tenants in 2012 and 2018 who alleged that her husband had sexually harassed them.
The lawsuit claimed that Betsy Whitescarver called one of the tenants, who was later served with an eviction notice, in 2012 and said she would "get what's coming to her" after her husband was questioned by police about the tenant's sexual harassment allegations.
When another renter reported similar allegations to police in 2018, Betsy Whitescarver delivered a notice to vacate to the tenant, and an eviction action was filed, the lawsuit said.