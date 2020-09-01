Police arrested a Logan County man on Sunday on suspicion of pointing a handgun at multiple people.
Isaac McCarley, 23, of Olmstead, was arrested by the Russellville Police Department on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and a count of menacing.
According to an arrest citation, police investigating a disturbance at the Kangaroo convenience store on North Main Street in Russellville learned from witnesses that a man approached four people, including a 5-year-old child, and pointed a handgun at them after provoking them.
McCarley turned himself in at RPD headquarters. He was placed in Logan County Detention Center under a $20,000 cash bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.