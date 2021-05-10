A Logan County man was arrested Sunday after a pursuit.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, a deputy attempted to stop a 2015 Lexus RC 350 seen traveling north on Morgantown Road at 103 miles per hour around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.
The driver, Steven A. Rutledge, 33, of Russellville, attempted to elude police, traveling west on Homer Chapel Road before turning into a driveway in the 2200 block of Homer Chapel Road, where he was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.
Rutledge was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle) and speeding (26 mph or greater over speed limit).
