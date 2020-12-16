A shooting Tuesday in Logan County resulted in one arrest.
The Russellville Police Department said the shooting occurred at Robinwood Apartments in front of Building 6.
Quinton Deshawn Posey, 27, of Russellville, was arrested on a charge of first-degree assault and booked into the Logan County Detention Center.
RPD believes the shooting was an isolated incident. Police have not released any other details about the shooting.
