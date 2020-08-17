A Russellville man was arrested Wednesday after The Exchange pawn shop reported a theft of guns from the store.
According to the Russellville Police Department, responded in the early morning hours of Wednesday to an alarm call at the pawn shop and found that forced entry had been made into the building and multiple guns were stolen.
Through investigation, police identified Quinton Gilbert, 28, of Russellville, as a suspect.
Gilbert was located in the area of East Frist Street and in possession of items linking him to the burglary, according to RPD.
Gilbert was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property (less than $500) and resisting arrest.
Police believe other people may be involved in the incident.
