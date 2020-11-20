A Logan County man was indicted this week in connection with a double-fatality road crash that occurred earlier this year.
Ross Eugene Hobbs, 57, of Lewisburg, was formally charged with two counts of murder, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI.
The crash involving Hobbs occurred Aug. 16 on Lewisburg Road.
According to the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Hobbs was traveling north on Lewisburg Road near the Muhlenberg County line about 5:20 p.m. Aug. 16 when his pickup truck crossed into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle occupied by Kenny Ferguson, 54, of Browder, Michelle Ferguson, 44, of Browder, and a 2-year-old child.
Hobbs' truck continued rolling north, striking another vehicle occupied by Rosanna Baatz, 38, of Russellville, and Ronald Grise, 39, of Dunmor.
Kenny and Michelle Ferguson were pronounced dead at the scene and the 2-year-old was treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
Baatz was treated at Logan Memorial Hospital for injuries.
Hobbs was ejected through the windshield of his vehicle and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
Hobbs was served with an arrest warrant on Tuesday and placed in Logan County Detention Center under a $100,000 cash bond, according to the sheriff's office.
He was set to appear for arraignment Thursday in Logan Circuit Court.
